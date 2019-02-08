Junction switchings

THE 'curse of Noosa Junction' continues with three businesses closing in recent months.

However, other traders reported booming sales in during the festive season.

As popular businesses such as Sunshine Beach Rd cafe 32 East, Ultimate Florist and fashion shop Estrogen have shut their doors, albeit for differing reasons, there has been a big rise in "foot traffic” over the festive season, resulting from the longer - and popular - free holiday bus service, which was extended for the first time this season.

Ray White Commercial representative David Brinkley told Noosa News the departures were "just part of the cycle” of business rental comings and goings.

But Noosa Junction Association president Michael Tozer said the feedback from the group's January meeting of its 240 members was very positive.

"Our members were very pleased with the December/ January period, with foot traffic up or at least as good as last year,” Mr Tozer said.

"In particular, Light Years, which took over the Padstow's premises, reported a fantastic Christmas, Vanilla Foods was also very good - and these businesses only opened in December.

"We saw a lot more people around the bus station and the transit centre was well-patronised.”

Mr Tozer said it was regrettable that one or two businesses closed, with individual circumstances playing a part, "but the vacancy rate at the Junction is less than 5 per cent.”

He said NJA was looking forward to seeing the draft Noosa Plan to see what it offered the Junction.

CLOSED: 32 East. Alan Lander

New centre The Pavilion owner Barry Bladon said he believed the Junction was at the beginning of "a very positive change but in the medium to long term”.

"It started with my building and the old Westpac building across the road,” Mr Bladon said.

"The Junction will start to attract different types of business, creative ones, the ones you used to find in Hastings St 25 years ago, and local people running local businesses.”

But Mr Bladon said more parking was needed.

"Council says parking is not a problem - but that's rubbish,” he said.

"I'm hopeful Noosa Council realises parking has to improve.

"Staff use the park at the high wall in the Bottlebrush Avepark; the rest is three hourly.

"People are lazy - they won't park at The J or at the transport hub - it's silly but that's how people are.”

Mr Bladon suggested a multi-storey carpark at Noosa Fair, hidden by greenery, "with landscaped gardens”.