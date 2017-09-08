Junction's guardians aim higher

REVITALISATION of Pinnaroo Park and protecting the Noosa Junction from poor planning such as high-rise and over-development are key aims of its lobby group that is changing to reflect this quirky precinct.

Acting Noosa Junction Association president Michael Tozer said their vision is to "create a vibrant culture with economic, environmental and social sustainability”.

"We are also pursuing more vibrant entertainment and nightlife options,” Mr Tozer said.

The Junction aims to be the leading "mixed use precinct for business, entertainment, residential and dining activities for people who live, work, study and enjoy” there.

"We have a growing membership and a united voice that promotes the Junction as the local heart of Noosa with a friendly, village vibe,” Mr Tozer said.

"As everyone's favourite local we see the Junction as inclusive and welcoming to all.

"Together we aim to take the Junction forward in terms of planning, sustainable growth, investment and place-making - revitalisation of Pinnaroo Park being just one example.”

Mr Tozer said the Junction had always flown "a little under the Noosa radar”.

"We would like to see in the Junction's future the preservation of our local values - we definitely don't want high rise or over-development, but we are seeking to reinvigorate the area,” he said.

"Savvy operators from bars, restaurants, retailers, collaborative creative spaces and unique businesses are making a name for themselves and attracting a loyal local following.

"The Junction is home to flagship businesses, such as the Lexis Language College, who single-handedly contributes around $20million per year to the local economy with students from around the world spending 100,000+ bed nights in Noosa.

"A changing of the guard is also occurring with new landowners looking to invest in a renewed, revitalised precinct.”

Mr Tozer said the NJA is keeping pace with this change having evolved over the past two years to beyond a trader group.

"The association now represents not only traders, but also landowners, businesses and community groups,” he said.

"We advocate on behalf of the Junction precinct, working closely with Noosa Council and other key stakeholders.

"It is also our priority to keep flagship businesses in the Junction who contribute so much to our social and economic well-being.

"The Junction is both a mixed business precinct and a gateway to key Noosa destinations such as Hastings St - we support integrated car parking and dedicated 'ride' services

and improved pedestrian access.

"If you are a business or landowner in the Junction and you haven't already joined - I encourage you to have a chat to anyone on our committee and get on board.”

For more information on the Noosa Junction Association, go to www.noosajunction.org.