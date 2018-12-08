Junction's time for summer fun

TEA BREAK: Tourism Noosa volunteers stop at Ekrem Kotch's (rear, right) Turkish Gifts of Art on Sunshine Beach Road.

TEA BREAK: Tourism Noosa volunteers stop at Ekrem Kotch's (rear, right) Turkish Gifts of Art on Sunshine Beach Road. Alan Lander

VOLUNTEERS from Tourism Noosa were treated to a visit of Noosa Junction's byways and alleyways as part of their Junction education on Monday.

The volunteers, ranging from 'newbies' to those with more than 20 years' experience, sampled and taste-tested some of the best fare available in the Junction's many eateries against the backdrop of street art, also getting the lowdown on the upcoming Sounds Like Summer Fest, starting on December 21 with the Christmas Twilight Market.

"Throughout summer, but particularly on Friday evenings and Saturday mornings, we invite locals and visitors to get into our village vibe and enjoy talented local performers, and fun and games like Laneway Bowls, bocce, chess, dominoes, 4 x 4 and more at various locations around town,” Noosa Junction Association president Michael Tozer said.

"People are taking to our street art in Turkey Lane, Arcadia St and the CLO/Cactus Lane precinct, taking selfies and promoting the Junction thanks to our team of local muralists Alison Mooney, David Houghton and Joel Birch, who are transforming our 'boring' walls into Lanes With Art.”

Street artistDavid Houghton's work on Turkey Lane off Sunshine Beach Road in Noosa Junction Alan Lander

Visit Facebook, search for Noosa Junction for more details on the Sounds Like Summer Fest.