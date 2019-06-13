Junior Dolphins showing improvement

GAME ON: The Noosa Under 15s leap for line-out ball.

JUNIOR rugby union:

UNDER-9 Noosa Fins

OMG what an awesome round for the U9 Fins: Mud and rain and two games of footy.

First game against St. Andrews and the forwards Alex, Kellen, Flynn and Cody worked hard on pushing over those rucks with an even score against Saints.

That was our warmup,. All boys put in a huge effort against Brothers with tries all round. Conor was involved and Hamish made an outstanding solid effort which he has worked on the last few weeks.

Dominoes Superstar this week: Hamish Payne.

UNDER-11 Noosa Reds

Grammar 29V Noosa Reds 14.

The first defeat of the season for the Reds came from a slick, talented and well prepared Grammar team.

The boys now know exactly where the bar is set.

Two excellent team tries from Noosa were not enough as Grammar punished any small mistakes with end to end tries and dominance at the breakdown lead to a wealth of possession for the home side.

The Noosa boys made their coaching panel proud as they fought to the final whistle.

A passionate Noosa Reds team who were visibly upset with the result but will bounce back and take to the training field on Friday armed with a list of work-ons that will no doubt improve their chances next time.

Dominos pizza player of the day was Charlie Harmer.

UNDER-12 Noosa Dolphins

Noosa 20 V Uni 14.

The Noosa Dolphins U12s started of well against Uni at Flinders on Saturday, leading 10-nil at half time. Flinders put in a big effort in the second half but Noosa Dolphins U12s were too good, winning 20-14 Try scorers Lachie Coid, Jamie Leitch, Mali Onfray-Hawkins and Max McKerrow.

UNDER-13 Noosa Dophins

Noosa 8 V Saints 20.

The U13s took on Saints in damp and greasy conditions at Flinders School. Saints scored an early try to get first points but Noosa stuck to the game plan and constantly applied excellent pressure and were rewarded soon after with a penalty goal.

A fantastic try from Pearl to keep Saints dug deep and answered with two late tries and a penalty goal to take the win 20-8. Forwards player of the match was Jack and Angus the backs player.

UNDER-14 Noosa Dolphins

Noosa 7 V Grammer 41.

Noosa U14s travelled to Grammar to take them on on their own turf. The game was hard-fought with Noosa coming out second best.

UNDER-15 Noosa Dolphins

Noosa 17V Norths Maroon 19.

Noosa was dominant early on and took a 17-point lead before Norths gradually ground their way back into the game.

Noosa led the game for 47 minutes but in the last play of the game, Norths levelled the score and converted their try to take the win.

Tries: Ethan Pohlner, Ben White, Max Ruster.

Conversion: Jarrah Charlesworth.