Junior interest grows for local basketball club

GAME ON: Noosa Basketball Association has seen a growth in junior player numbers. Contributed

NOOSA basketball has seen a slam dunk in growth this year with juniors keen to pick up a ball and head onto the court.

It is estimated 1.5 million Australians play basketball, a number which Noosa Basketball Association president Erin Green said was a great sign for the sport.

"Our growth in the number of teams in the younger age brackets reflects just how well the sport is being accepted as the preferred sport for young local children,” Ms Green said.

With a strong focus on involving schools, the association reshaped their competitions this year.

Noosa's director of basketball operations Will Sinclair, a former Cairns Taipans NBL player, said they want to work with young players to help them reach their full potential.

"Our future as an association is to build pathways (and) create opportunities for young players to get experience at both local and representative level,” he said.

Development pathways are proving worthwhile for junior Australian players who, through hard work and correct guidance, are scoring jerseys in the Australian NBL or north American NBA.

At this stage the highest level within Noosa Basketball Association is State Basketball League Division 2, where a young side competes against older, more experienced players.

"The oldest player in that squad is only 19 years of age and the association has purposely taken the approach to start a new emphasis at this level and provide talented younger players with scope to develop for the longer term benefit of Noosa Cyclones,” Mr Sinclair said.

Noosa Cyclones Division 2 team's next home game is against Caboolture on June 8 at 3pm.

Noosa Basketball Association has encouraged locals to head to Noosa Leisure Centre on game day to support the players.