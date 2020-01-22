Junior life savers blitz branch titles

STAR TEAM; Young surf life savers from Noosa Heads recently represented the club at the SLSC Sunshine Coast Branch Surf Rescue Championships.

SOME of our region’s youngest surf life savers have given their fellow competitors a run for their money at the recent SLSC Sunshine Coast Branch Surf Rescue Championships.

On January 10—12 the Noosa surf rescue team headed to Mooloolaba, coming away with some impressive results.

“The Noosa Heads SLSC Surf Rescue team had a wonderful weekend and all achieved amazing results with every competitor now qualified for the SLSC Queensland State Titles on February 14 to 16,” Team manager Brian Goulding said.

“The top two places in every event automatically qualify for the State Titles, however with our Branch being highly competitive and having lots of competitors they expect the top four in each event to also qualify.”

Mr Goulding said these results continue the great success of the Noosa Heads SLSC Surf Rescue team who have been coached and mentored by Lenore Grice for a number of years with Lara Porter & Joe Goulding joining this season as coaches of the Champion Lifesaver and Champion Patrol teams.

“They are all very proud of the commitment to training and study which goes into these complex events.”

“Huge thanks to our club’s assessors, officials, patients and supporters over the weekend.”

RESULTS:

CHAMPION LIFESAVER

U14 Will McGarry 3rd

U15 Fynn Thompson 4th

U15 Joey Glassock 5th

U17 Kai Thompson 1st

U19 Joe Goulding 2nd

FIRST AID

U15 Grace Bekker & Sofie Ostradius 1st

U15 Joey Glassock & Will McGarry 2nd

U17 Tilly Gibblett & Billy Goulding 1st

U19 Lilly Tindal & Lara Porter 1st

U19 Tilly Gibblett & Billy Goulding 3rd

OPEN Lilly Tindal & Lara Porter 1st

OPEN Tilly Gibblett & Billy Goulding 2nd

CHAMPION PATROL TEAM

U15 Joey Glassock, Will McGarry, Fynn Thompson & Sofie Ostradius 1st

U17 Billy Goulding, Jack Harrison, Kai Thompson & Tilly Gibblett 2nd