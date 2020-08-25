Junior school students read to beat MS

The MS readathon is wrapping up just in time for National Literacy and Numeracy Week and two Peregian Springs State School students have nearly reached their goal.



Charlie Johnson, 11, and Ella Johnson, 8, are raising funds on behalf of their Grandma Kaffy who died of Multiple Sclerosis in 2019.



Charlie said the readathon is fun and it helps educate their classmates to donate money for a good cause.



"Ella and I signed up for the MS Readathon because we thought this was something we could do to help other families who have a loved one living with MS and to help raise awareness and donations for MS Queensland," he said.



Charlie and Ella's goal are to read 50 books each in order to raise a total of $450 together.



5500 Queensland kids have been participating in the readathon which started on August 1 to raise money for families impacted by Multiple Sclerosis.

Nearly 4000 Queenslanders live with the condition.



MS Readathon Executive General Manager Dan Lalor said he was excited to see Queensland's love of reading continue to grow with record numbers in 2020.



"We love welcoming children to get involved with MS Readathon," he said.



"It's a fun way to engage with reading, helps build literacy and confidence, and inspires creativity all the while raising money for a meaningful cause."



"Students like Charlie and Ella are helping to drive awareness in their local areas by supporting the cause through their participation."



The event has been running for the last 40 years and funds raised support MS Family Camps and essential services including service coordination, phone support, physiotherapy, psychology, and accommodation.



To get involved register or support participants reading efforts via www.msreadathon.org.au.