Junk education holds key to kids’ future

Coast kids who don’t want their future junked can take heart from Noosa Council’s new interactive waste and recycling education hub.

The Ed Shed is perfectly placed to help inform locals on how to intercept waste from the Eumundi-Noosa Rd landfill situated in the Reviva recycling shop as part of council’s resource recovery centre.

“It’s hard to imagine what the inside of the landfill looks like especially when you see a hill with grass on it, so the 3D landfill display in the shed is like a part of it has been cut away, it shows exactly layer by layer what’s inside,” Cr Joe Jurisevic said.

“There’s also a 3D compost bin and worm farm, which gives an inside look at the inner workings of what happens when your food scraps start to break down inside your compost bin.”

While it is not open to the public yet due to COVID restrictions, Deputy Mayor Frank Wilkie said more than 660 local school students have already been through the shed in the last three months.

“It adds a real hands-on element to the learning that was already taking place,” Cr Wilkie said

“The students get a talk at The Ed Shed from our waste and sustainability officer Emma Menzies, about the problems plastic is causing in the environment, why it’s important to reduce our waste and learn what can and cannot be recycled.

“Ms Menzies then takes them on a tour of the landfill to see what happens to the waste and all the other things that get recycled,” Cr Wilkie said.

An informative feature is the conveyor belt out of recycled material made by the creative upcyclers at the Noosa Men’s Shed members.

When the students come through, they sort out the contamination from the recycling on the belt and get a better understanding of the process.

“The mats the students sit on are made from plastic taken out of the ocean and turned into carpet mats, so they get a real sense of what can be achieved from recycling.”

The Reviva recycling shop will also use the Shed to hold different types of upcycling workshops in the future.