Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Jury dismissed in backpacker attempted murder trial

by Toby Vue
8th Sep 2020 7:12 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

AN 11-person jury in the Raynard Gregory Moodoonuthi attempted murder trial has been dismissed after they failed to reach a verdict following two days of deliberation.

Mr Moodoonuthi, 37, who pleaded not guilty to the charge, appeared in Cairns Supreme Court on Monday when Justice Jim Henry initially told the jury he had discharged a juror earlier in the day due to a family health crisis.

Chilean stab victim Constanza Escudero at Skyrail. PICTURE: ANNA ROGERS
Chilean stab victim Constanza Escudero at Skyrail. PICTURE: ANNA ROGERS

MORE NEWS

Police shut down huge bush rave in Far North

Cairns union boss sentenced for intimidation

Police released image in hunt for peeping Tom

He told the jury to continue deliberation but subsequently recalled them for dismissal.

Mr Moodoonuthi was on trial last week after police allege he stabbed Chilean woman Constanza Escudero, 27, in the kitchen of Gecko's Backpackers, where she was staying at the time, in August 2019.

The matter is set before the court again on December 7.

toby.vue@news.com.au

 

 

Originally published as Jury dismissed in backpacker attempted murder trial

More Stories

attempted murder backpacker cairns court jury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Fired employee kept reaping company benefits

        Premium Content Fired employee kept reaping company benefits

        Crime A fired employee decided to keep taking advantage of company benefits by racking up more than $700 of free fuel on a stolen company card.

        Scientists, senator claim Noosa’s sea level is ‘falling’

        Premium Content Scientists, senator claim Noosa’s sea level is ‘falling’

        News ‘In Noosa there are clear signs the sea levels have fallen over many years with...

        Man spits at, assaults police after Father’s Day attack

        Premium Content Man spits at, assaults police after Father’s Day attack

        Crime Father’s Day celebrations went awry when one man attacked the grandfather of his...

        Man ‘kicked, punched’ in violent alleged roadside assault

        Premium Content Man ‘kicked, punched’ in violent alleged roadside assault

        Crime Police have arrested a group of people after they allegedly violently assaulted a...