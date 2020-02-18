Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Tuhirangi-Thomas Tahiata, 28, has pleaded not guilty to murdering the pair. Picture: AAP Image/Michael Felix
Tuhirangi-Thomas Tahiata, 28, has pleaded not guilty to murdering the pair. Picture: AAP Image/Michael Felix
Crime

Jury out in double toolbox murder trial

by Cheryl Goodenough AAP
18th Feb 2020 5:27 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A JURY has retired to consider the fate of a man accused of murdering two drug dealers, who were forced into a toolbox and dumped into a dam at Logan.

Cory Breton's and Iuliana Triscaru's decomposing bodies were found in a large metal box at Scrubby Creek, south of Brisbane, on February 11, 2016.

Tuhirangi-Thomas Tahiata, 28, has pleaded not guilty to murdering the pair after they were lured to a townhouse in Kingston 18 days earlier and assaulted by a group of his mates.

 

Police retrieve a metal box from a dam near Scrubby Creek in Kingston. Picture: Jono Searle
Police retrieve a metal box from a dam near Scrubby Creek in Kingston. Picture: Jono Searle

More Stories

Show More
crime murder murder trial toolbox murder toolbox murder trial

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        OP results: Our most improved schools revealed

        premium_icon OP results: Our most improved schools revealed

        Education Nearly 60 per cent of Queensland schools have improved their proportion of students getting top OP results. SEE WHERE YOUR SCHOOL RANKED

        Sewage in lake on the nose with mayoral candidate

        premium_icon Sewage in lake on the nose with mayoral candidate

        Council News Lake quality from sewage an issue for Noosa mayoral challenger

        When rain will return to the southeast

        premium_icon When rain will return to the southeast

        Weather Showers are set to return and last for several days

        ‘You’re not taking the Kingswood!’

        premium_icon ‘You’re not taking the Kingswood!’

        Motoring Ted Bullpitt must be spinning in his grave