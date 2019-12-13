Jury returns verdict in jail bashing murder trial

A still image from CCTV footage taken from 5 Wing of Grafton Correctional Centre showing Ian Klum crawling on the ground. The video was part of evidence played to the jury in the trial of Shane Leslie Johnson, who has pleaded not guilty to the murder of Mr Klum.

A still image from CCTV footage taken from 5 Wing of Grafton Correctional Centre showing Ian Klum crawling on the ground. The video was part of evidence played to the jury in the trial of Shane Leslie Johnson, who has pleaded not guilty to the murder of Mr Klum.

A JURY has returned a not-guilty verdict in the trial of a man accused of the bashing murder of his cellmate in Grafton Correctional Centre in 2010.

Shane Leslie Johnson had pleaded not guilty to the murder of Woolgoolga man Ian Klum, 53, who died in Brisbane's Princess Alexandra Hospital from a brain haemorrhage four days after he was transferred from Grafton Correctional Centre.

Mr Johnson and Mr Klum were both serving sentences for traffic offences when the pair were housed in the same cell of Grafton jail in 2010.

In the early hours of June 10, 2010, Mr Klum made a call from his cell and told prison officers he was sick.

A short time later CCTV cameras captured Mr Klum crawling from his cell to an adjacent cell, where prison officers later took Mr Klum to the prison's clinic, where Mr Klum complained of headaches and dizziness. He was taken to Grafton Base Hospital, where it was discovered he was suffering from a brain injury called a subdural haemorrhage and transferred to the Princess Alexandra Hospital where he died four days later.

The jury took less than two hours deliberating their verdict, and announced they had reached their not guilty decision in Grafton Supreme Court on Thursday afternoon.

Justice Geoffrey Bellew, who presided over the trial, thanked the jury for their service over the near three-week trial.