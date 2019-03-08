‘Just a model’: Ashley blasts ‘plus size’ label

Supermodel Ashley Graham says the words 'plus size' should not be used to describe curvy women in fashion.

The Sports Illustrated cover star said she is "just a model" and her clothing size should not be used as a way to describe her - or any woman.

When asked what she thought of being called a "plus size model", Graham said: "To have an industry say, 'Oh, this is the plus size model'. Why do we have to describe a woman because of a number inside of her pants?

"Why can't we just say her name, or her occupation and that be it? Men don't do that," she said, in an interview with The Project last night.

"They don't say my plus size friend whoever. So why would women have to do it."

Ashley Graham, wearing a studded desss by Melbourne designer Thurley, at VAMFF last night. Picture: AAP

It came as Graham, 31, closed Virgin Australia Melbourne Fashion Festival's runway last night, to a soundtrack of Florence + the Machine.

She wore two outfits during the show - a black Thurley dress and an aqua gown by Jason Gretch.

Speaking before her runway appearance, Graham - who is worth an estimated $US10 million ($A14.25 million) slammed the used of photoshop and Facetune.

"There's still so much retouching that's happening, trying to change who we are," Graham told The Project.

She says she is ‘just a model’ and shouldn’t be defined by her clothing size. Picture: AAP

Ashley Graham is a favourite of Sports Illustrated, and has appeared on the cover of its famous swimsuit issue. Picture: AAP

"But I think that models and women of a certain size start standing up and saying, 'hey, we're demanding that you respect us. And that you don't change who we are.'

"I've had people manipulating my body for years. But I stand firm of who I am."

Graham has appeared on the cover of Vogue, Harper's Bazaar and famously on the front of Sports Illustrated's swimsuit issue, which she described as an "impactful moment" in her career.

"You can have cellulite, you can have back fat, you don't have to be fully retouched to be owning who you are and be on the cover of a magazine, just like Sports Illustrated," Graham said.

Ashley Graham wearing a Jason Grech. Picture: AAP

She closed VAMFF’s runway show last night. Picture: AAP Image/Stefan Postles

Graham also has lucrative endorsement deals with fast fashion site, Pretty Little Thing, and beauty brand Revoln, where her three-piece lip kit - dubbed the Never Enough Lip Kit in Worship - this week sold-out in three hours.

Ashley Graham at the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar party. Picture: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Calling for change! Ashley Graham. Picture: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Graham said she was "looking forward" to the term plus size not being used to describe her.

"Because I am the first of so many things, I'm going to have to talk about this for the rest of my career and that's okay because I didn't have a role model growing up that looked like me," she said.

"The call to action is to just do it and not talk about it."