Just a natural play space for Little Lambs

NATURE KIDS: Little Lambs Chloe, Piper, Ava, Madeline and Matt pump some water life into their new nature play area that includes a creek.

NATURE KIDS: Little Lambs Chloe, Piper, Ava, Madeline and Matt pump some water life into their new nature play area that includes a creek. Peter Gardiner

NATURE will be the nurture for one Noosaville early education centre which is looking to encourage much of their learning the best "classroom” there is - outdoors.

Good Shepherd Lutheran College's Little Lambs Early Learning Centre has undergone an extensive outdoor play area makeover as the staff and children launched their nature playground on Monday with a morning tea celebration.

According to the Little Lambs Early Learning Centre director Michelle Hoskins, the new playground will offer the children a wonderful, stimulating environment in which to learn and play naturally.

"The previews have been met with great enthusiasm and excitement,” Ms Hoskins said.

"We are just so thrilled and excited to be able to offer our little ones the chance to explore this new, custom-built area which has been designed as individual outdoor 'rooms' that all combine together to create something really magical.

"After a lot of input and creativity our vision is now a reality and we can't wait to share it.”

Michelle said every bit of plastic in the playground has been removed to make way for play-based activities around a creek that is fed by a hand pump, which the kids really took to.

The amazing play features took seven weeks to construct and the children loved trying it all out after a special indigenous "welcome to country” at Monday's official opening attended by admiring parents and carers.

Little Lambs Early Learning Centre offers a pre-kindy and Kindy Program for children aged 3-6 years.