Just a walk in the park: Botanic Gardens touring walks

FOR some attendees at this year's Noosa Alive festivities it may be a frantic time catching all the events.

And for some, the highlight may be just a walk in the park.

The Friends of Noosa Botanic Gardens have signed up to host four hour-long guided walks through the gardens, to showcase one of the shire's most under-estimated attractions.

Friends member Annette Shipley said she coined the idea after going on a Noosa Alive walk round Cooroy last year.

"It was great, and I thought 'we could do this for the gardens' - so we approached Noosa Alive and they were interested,” she said.

Four guided walks have now been incorporated into the Noosa Alive program, on Saturday, July 20, Tuesday July 23, Thursday July 25, and the fourth being the annual Winter Walk on Sunday, July 28. All start at 9am, meeting at the gardens car park.

Dogs on leashes are welcome on the walks.

"We recently met to discuss the winter attractions in the gardens, which include the Elephant Apples, the Sausage Tree and, of course, the Amphitheatre, as well as information on the history of the gardens” Ms Shipley said.

Friends president Jill Brownlee said the walks would provide the lead-up to this year's Fathers Day Plant Fair on Sunday, September 1.

Noosa Botanic Gardens are located adjacent to Lake Macdonald Dam, on Lake Macdonald Drive.