26°
News

Just add some heavenly ingredients

Alan Lander | 22nd Aug 2017 12:00 PM
LOAVES MADE WITH SUNSHINE: Catherine Wray with staff member Alana Demetriou.
LOAVES MADE WITH SUNSHINE: Catherine Wray with staff member Alana Demetriou. Alan Lander

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

WHEN your business's power bills amount to $4000 a month, it's time to take action.

And that's exactly what Richie's Bakery at Tewantin did.

Bakery operator Catherine Wray said "the time had come” to find a solution, and now there are 56 solar panels on the roof of the bakery building, pumping natural power straight from the sun into the business.

"We use a lot of power with the ovens,” Ms Wray said.

"Our power bills cost $4000 a month.

"This should cut that in half.”

Ms Wray said the solar input would cover all the daytime operational costs such as the ovens, cool room, coffee machine and pie ovens, achieving 50% of overall use.

And the Tewantin shop does all the bread-making for its sister shop in Cooroy.

The idea was sparked when business owner Richie Savory put solar panels on one of his houses, Ms Wray said.

"We got talking abut power bills, and decided to see what we could find out, such as looking at roof space,” she said.

"We got the price of $17,000, which was not really that much, as it would pay off in a couple of years.”

Ms Wray said Celtic Solar installed the panel system.

But thought and planning was required when considering solar use with tenants, Ms Wray said.

But she part-owns the neighbouring shop premises in a consortium, so installing the solar system made business sense, and would provide a further asset if sold. And importantly, the solar panels also contributed with environmental benefits, she said.

"We're always looking at ways to keep up with the times,” Ms Wray said.

"And the time is now.”

Ms Wray said electricity prices had now become a major issue for business operators. "There are so many stories of businesses closing down simply because of their power bills these days,” she said.

Richie's Bakery in Tewantin was established in 1996.

"We celebrated our 21st birthday in January,” Ms Wray said.

Noosa News

Topics:  bakeries power bills solar electricity tewantin

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
A farewell to Garth

A farewell to Garth

Community comes together to remember Garth Prowd

Speak up for road safety this week

ROAD SAFETY WEEK: Constable Matthew Bedding, constable Bradley Threkeld and constable Steve Freney participating in speed management LiDAR training in George Street.

Communities encouraged to get behind Road Safety Week

Outback adventure awaits volunteer

TOP HAT: Patrick Roach adds some race fashion to an Akubra for the Birdsville Races.

Patrick Roach is preparing to tick something off his bucket list.

Two bushfires burning, Sunshine Motorway closed

BUSHFIRES: Multiple QFES crews are at two fire outbreaks, including one at Tewantin, where smoke can be seen from Beckman's Rd.

Bushfires at Tewantin and Peregian Springs; Sunshine Motorway closed

Local Partners

Gold's the winning colour for Noosaville hairstylist

After being a finalist seven times, hairstylist Sharon Nightingale won gold in the partner colourist Goldwell Colour Zoom awards this week.

Farmers' and artisan markets for Cooroy

The Cooroy Farmers and Artisan Markets hopes to have a similar feel as the markets at the Cooroy Fusion Festival.

Council gives the nod for new markets

Flume, The Kooks and Daryl Braithwaite for Falls Festival

Revellers enjoy the props during Hot Dub Machine's show at Falls Festival Byron Bay on New Year's Eve.

The line-up was announced today.

Painting a brighter future for koalas

WORTH SAVING: The Queensland Koala Crusaders' Community Crowdfunding Campaign aims to raise $30,000 towards the cost of planting 10,000 trees for koalas.

Queensland Koala Crusaders have launched a crowdfunding campaign

REVEALED: Liam Gallagher is coming to Falls Festival

English musician, singer, and songwriter, former lead singer of the rock band Oasis, Liam Gallagher performs during his concert at National Olympic Sports Center in Beijing, China, 10 August 2017.

He revealed the news ahead of the official line up announcement

New colour festival to hold global debut on Sunshine Coast

The Sunshine Coast has locked in a new, world first festival: but get in quick, tickets are on sale tomorrow.

The Project will now be on six nights a week

The Project presenters Waleed Aly, Carrie Bickmore and Peter Helliar.

The Project is expanding with a Sunday night edition and a new host.

Click your fingers, tap your toes

Helen Peters, Elisabeth Wallis-Gaedtke, Evalee Sharples and Kemal Avunduk rehearse for Fascinating Rhythm, Sunshine Coast Oriana Choir's performance of hot jazz, sizzling samba, Latin beats and smooth swing sounds at Lake Kawana Community Centre on August 26-27.

Libby to set beat for Fascinating Rhythm this weekend

Margot Robbie is unrecognisable in London

Margot, is that really you?

MARGOT Robbie looks completely unrecognisable as Queen Elizabeth I.

Game of Thrones: Season 7 finale predictions

Emilia Clarke in a scene from season 7 of Game of Thrones.

JON and Daenerys finally met. But what happens next?

Reese Witherspoon on being a ‘has-been’ at 36

Witherspoon’s career has never looked better but that didn’t stop people declaring her a “has-been”.

Reese on the ‘brutal’ article that called her a has-been at 36.

RECAP: Game of Thrones s7 e6 - Beyond the Wall

Kristofer Hivju, Kit Harington, Iain Glen, Paul Kaye and Joe Dempsie in a scene from Game of Thrones.

*Warning this story contains spoilers about today's new episode*

Quick Sale Required!

2/11 Allamanda Avenue, Buderim 4556

House 3 2 2 $595,000

Privacy is assured at this lovely duplex, tucked away down a private driveway. You do need to inspect the property to truly appreciate this spacious duplex. Once...

An entertainer&#39;s dream come true in the heart of Maroochydore

703/1-7 Duporth Avenue, Maroochydore 4558

Unit 3 2 2 Auction 17...

Savvy buyers in the prestige waterfront market absolutely MUST inspect this stunning apartment; it offers the ultimate lifestyle in the heart of the Sunshine...

Beach retreat with water views

502/14 Aerodrome Road, Maroochydore 4558

Unit 2 2 1 Auction 17...

Live by the seaside and pretend every day is a holiday here at this immaculate two bedroom apartment at Maroochydore's 'The Sebel'. Nestled opposite Maroochydore's...

Deepwater Delight!

306/11 Nicklin Way, Minyama 4575

Unit 3 2 Under Contract

Amber Werchon Property presents to the market 306/11 Nicklin Way, Minyama; this elegant apartment in the sought-after "Deepwater" resort complex perfectly...

Easy Care and Affordable

29 Lakeshore Avenue, Buderim 4556

House 3 1 Auction 17...

Auction: Sunday, 17th September - registration open from 9am Venue: Mercedes Benz Showroom - 65 Maroochy Boulevard, Maroochydore A perfect property for those...

Luxury Living in a Luxury Resort

25/1 Grenada Way, Parrearra 4575

Unit 3 2 2 Auction 17...

Auction: Sunday, 17th September - registration open from 9am Venue: Mercedes Benz Showroom - 65 Maroochy Boulevard, Maroochydore This three bedroom apartment in...

Investor&#39;s take note! 12 month lease in place. Must Sell.

12 Fitzroy Court, Kawana Waters 4575

House 3 2 1 Submit All...

andbull; Neat and cute Kawana Island home with a unique design andbull; 3 good sized bedrooms with ceiling fans and single lock up garage andbull; Large main...

Just a stroll to the river!

9/9 Denna Street, Maroochydore 4558

Unit 3 1 1 Auction 17...

Maroochy River is literally a 30 second walk up to the corner and across the road...make sure you have a comfy fishing chair, some bait, a hat and a rod; it's a...

Perfect entry-level property

55 Elkhorn Street, Kuluin 4558

House 3 2 1 Auction Saturday...

What a great opportunity that has just presented itself to the market. If you have been looking for a solid first home or an easy investment in a great area, then...

Life is better at the beach

8/146-148 Alexandra Parade, Alexandra Headland 4572

Apartment 1 1 1 $289,000

Your perfect little investment awaits.. Picture yourself waking up to the sound of the waves, and popping downstairs to the local cafes to pick up a cappuccino...

Residents fear sand mine sell out by State Minister

Sand mine opponents attend the Nambour Council Chambers.Cou

Further testing undertaken on site, despite claims of significance

Investors quick to snap up property in key growth corridor

High-profile commercial site sells at auction for $4.920m

EXPLAINED: What the 'Costco effect' means for Ipswich

PRICE WARS: A Costco store similar to this one in Canberra, is planned for Ipswich.

Exclusive 'cult' about to change how families do grocery shopping

4800 homes to be built in massive new Coast estate

Masterplanned community full steam ahead - it's not Caloundra South

Open for inspection homes August 17 - 23

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!