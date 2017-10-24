Just dance: Noosa realtor lets loose to help sell home

Noosa McGrath real estate agent Clint Smith tries a different tactic to help sell a Sunrise Beach home.

WHEN Clint Smith's clients asked if he would help get their home noticed on social media, he jumped and shimmied at the chance.

The Noosa McGrath Real Estate agent made a two-minute video dancing to Bruno Mars hit 24K Magic inside the house for sale at 3 Merope St, Sunrise Beach, and it's already racked up more than 6000 views.

It's not your average dad dancing either - Mr Smith pulls some impressive moves in the video.

Friends' hoped Mr Smith's unique attention-grabbing tactic would help it go viral.

"Yay! Nice Job Clint Smith! Love it! Lets get this viral," Maria Baron said.

When are you going to get older and dance like a Dad? Well done mate," Kristy Gallen said.

"Does it (the house) come with dance lessons?" Shelley Crane said.

The five-bedroom, two-bathroom property has been on the market since earlier this month.

It's described as a Queenslander re-imagined into the ultimate Noosa beach house and will go to auction Sunday, November 12.