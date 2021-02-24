Menu
Crime

‘Just disgusting’: Mum’s car trashed by joy-riding kids

by Brianna Morris-Grant
24th Feb 2021 11:21 AM
A woman's car zipped between Robina, Nerang, Southport, Mermaid Beach, Palm Beach and Elanora on one day last month.

It finally stopped in the Bunnings car park at Burleigh - with the young crooks who stole the vehicle still inside.

The driver was 13 years old. When she was later cornered on social media about the theft she said: "I didn't steal it, I just took it for a spin."

Some of those involved in the crime have been pinged up to 20 times.

Merrimac resident Belinda, who did not want her full name published, released photos of her horror 24 hours on January 16 to show the destruction juvenile offenders are dumping on innocent families.

Photos show the written-off Toyota SUV full of rubbish, 15 deodorant cans used for chroming and clothes.

 

The front of the car. Photo: Supplied
"At first I was mad about my reputation (because) people were tagging me in social media and recognising my car," Belinda said.

"Now I'm mad because, why do you even do this?

"My son found the girl on Instagram and he asked her. She said, 'I didn't steal it, I just took it for a spin'.

"It really disturbs me.

"They had smashed into something on both the front and back, reversed into something or someone, and I know they had a couple accidents in it.

It’s understood the group of children were still inside the car when police found it. Photo: Supplied
"When we went to look it was just trashed. One of the tyres was flat, there was extensive damage under the car.

"There was about 15 deodorant cans in the car, and my son said it was because they'd been chroming in the car.

"The man at the smash repair said they didn't let me in the car because they saw crystallised something on the seats. There was mess and clothes.

"My car was immaculate and it was just disgusting."

Belinda's tale caused an uproar in Queensland Parliament on Tuesday when it was mentioned by Mudgeeraba MP Ros Bates.

Ms Bates asked Youth Justice Minister Leanne Linard: "Can the minister explain to Belinda from the Gold Coast, whose car was stolen, trashed and dumped, why the young criminals who stole her car were let off with a slap on the wrist despite it being their 20th criminal offence?"

Her question was ruled out of order and went unanswered.

Outside Parliament, Ms Bates told the Bulletin she was frustrated by Ms Linard's responses during heated questioning.

"Labour has caused the problem, they've had six years to do something," Ms Bates said.

Shadow Minister for Health and Ambulance Services Ros Bates. Pics Tara Croser.
"They brought in detention as a last resort and now we're seeing a family being terrorised by these juveniles on the Gold Coast who know they'll get a slap on the wrist."

Ms Linard said in Question Time that youth justice needed "constant vigilance".

"As offenders change the way they offend, we have to be flexible and respond," she said.

"That is what government does. Government invests, it has a plan and it listens to the community and it responds. What it does not do is repeat the same thing which does not work."

 

 

brianna.morris-grant@news.com.au

 

 

 

Originally published as 'Just disgusting': Coast mum's car trashed by joy-riding kids

The rear of the car also suffered extensive damage. Photo: Supplied
The car was completely trashed. Photo: Supplied
