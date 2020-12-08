IN COURT: Music teacher accused of molesting four boys

A music teacher has been charged with eight counts of child molestation against four boys at different schools in the Mackay region.

A MUSIC teacher accused of molesting four children in the Mackay region has applied for bail as detectives investigate allegations involving a fifth child.

Mackay Magistrates Court heard the offences were allegedly committed on multiple days last week at more than one school.

Prosecutor Chelsea Pearson said one of the boys was eight years old.

The man, who cannot be named as it may identify the children, is facing eight charges of indecent treatment against four boys under care - three of the children are aged under 12 years.

It is alleged the offending occurred between November 30 and December 3 this year in a small township within the Mackay region.

Ms Pearson said matters were still being investigated and police were speaking with a fifth child.

During a bail application the man's barrister Marcin Lazinski was initially reluctant to say an alternate bail address in open court, citing concerns one parent "may take vigilante-type action" against the teacher.

"The reason I haven't referred to the address in the outline is due to the concerns the prosecutor has for my client's welfare," Mr Lazinski said.

"The objection to bail affidavit specifically notes that one of the concerns was that one of the parents may take vigilante-type action against his client."

Magistrate Bronwyn Hartigan said bail matters needed to be discussed in an open court.

"And if vigilante action occurs well then police action will occur," Ms Hartigan said.

Prosecutors objected to bail, arguing the man, aged in his 20s, was an unacceptable risk of endangering the safety and welfare of others and of committing further offences.

"There (are) allegations against four children … it is alleged the (man) indecently dealt with during the course of his employment," Ms Pearson said, adding the last offence was also the most serious showing an "escalation of that behaviour".

"Four different children across more than one school."

Ms Pearson described the allegations as "almost blatant" occurring in the presence of others, not behind closed doors.

The court heard the man has no criminal history.

Mr Lazinski argued his client was not a danger to school kids because he had been suspended as a teacher from the school and the Department of Education.

He argued the Crown case was in the early stages and "based on the evidence of children", labelled it untested evidence.

Mr Lazinski said there was a risk his client would spend more time in custody waiting for his case to be finalised than he would if convicted of the most serious of the allegations, which was a point Ms Hartigan took on board.

Bail was granted on strict conditions including no contact with anyone aged under 18 years except to obtain the necessities for life.

He must live at an approved address in the Whitsunday region, report twice a week to police and cannot go within 30km of the township where the allegations occurred.

The case will be mentioned early next year.