‘Just like Kmart’: Woolies ‘exciting’ new move

Supermarket giant Woolworths has announced a new line of products as a result of "more people spending time at home" amid the pandemic.

Stores will now feature a line of more than 100 homewares items so shoppers can spruce up their homes while grabbing their groceries.

Prices start at $6 for an acrylic makeup organiser, which coincidentally were also on offer in Aldi's Special Buys this week.

Shoppers will also find items often associated with Kmart too, from vases to cushions and photo frames and doona sets that will add $30 to your grocery bill.

Woolworths has launched a limited-edition homewares range. Picture: Supplied

Woolworths said the limited-edition items were perfect for people wanting to give their homes a new look without costing a fortune.

"With all of us spending a little more time around the house, many Australians are looking for ways to makeover their home without breaking the bank," James Hepworth, Woolworths General Manager for Non Food, said.

"With our new homeware range, customers can refresh their home with the latest styles and trends while doing their weekly shop.

"Customers can find something for every room and with prices starting from just $6, it's great value for those looking to add finishing touches to the house."

You can also pick up bed linen in store. Picture: Supplied

Reaction has proved a little divisive among shoppers, with some delighted at the extra items they'll be finding on shelves - while others question the quality.

"Might be the new Kmart," one wrote on Facebook.

"This is so exciting," another said, while someone else stated the homewares were "just like Kmart".

But not everyone thought the move was a good one for Woolies.

"Just seems odd.. Woolies is for food. Kmart, Big W Cheap as Chips ect (sic) is for all that junk," one wrote.

"Bet there will never be any stock," another mused.

Woolworths isn't the only supermarket that has expanded its products, with Coles recently introducing a fortnightly selection of deals called "Best Buys".

However, one of its first big deals - an air fryer oven that could cook pizza - saw a frenzy the supermarket couldn't keep up with, leaving many shoppers disappointed.

Sally will have your storage sorted. Picture: Kmart

Kmart has also majorly upped its game after the pandemic-induced panic buying saw stock depleted at stores across the country.

Its new homewares range hit stores this week, with Kmart even offering virtual masterclass sessions to shoppers to help them shop and style at home.

