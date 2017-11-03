Just right over the top beside the river

OVERDONE: Noosa MP Glen Elmes is upset by the emergence of this giant "barn" beside the Noosa River.

AN incensed Member for Noosa Glen Elmes wants work stopped on an "American-style barn” being built by the state without public consultation or council permission for Boating and Fisheries at Munna Point.

"I was contacted last week by some of the residents who live over here, who all of a sudden woke up one day and found out they couldn't see the river any more,” Mr Elmes said.

"I was shocked, because in my view that looks more like and American-style barn than anything else. We checked with council and council were supposed to be advised and permission sought by the Department of Public Works and Housing to build it.

Mr Elmes said the decision to go ahead and build without any public consultation showed a complete disregard by the state.

"They've ripped out the vegetation that was on the foreshore so there's environmental damage ... this thing goes down right to the water's edge.

"I'm not sure what size boat they're going to be launching from there, but it could be the Queens Mary by the size of it.

"Now (it) is clear that this Labor State Government is Noosa River's biggest threat.”

Labor candidate for Noosa Mark Denham said the replacement building was "a great upgrade” to replace the badly degraded old headquarters.

"As for being an eyesore, the building is functional and is an integral part of the facility and improves safety for the fisheries officers,” Mr Denham said.

He understood there had been an issue of sun reflection off the side of the building possibly caused by the removal of trees which were causing structural issues to the building.

"This has been reported to the department and is currently under review for correction,” he said.

Mr Denham said the upgrade gave the boating patrols a better range of operations and was the right fit for their vessels.

Public Works Minister Mick de Brenni said the department stopped work on the site last Friday and Mr Elmes would know this.

"The Department of Public Works is working constructively with council on the project.”

Mr de Brenni said the LNP cut 28% of the fisheries patrol services when they were in government and Labor is restoring this with 20 new officers state-wide.