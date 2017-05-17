Just rotten sods to rip out a gardener's pride and joys

PLANT THEFT: Ann Duley is not happy that thieves have targeted her footpath magnolia plantings.

A NOOSAVILLE resident's trust has been uprooted in just four days after thieves "deflowered” her footpath.

Ann Duley was more than little miffed when one of five magnolias she had planted around Christmas, which have been blossoming and brightening up Wyuna St, was taken in the night.

Then last Tuesday night a return raid saw Ann left only with five holes in the ground where her pride and joys had stood.

She'd rather not say what her verbal reaction was to this added assault on her streetscape.

Each of the trees cost her $80.

"I just couldn't believe it, I just thought what a low life to do that,” Ann said.

"They were all just starting to flower.

"They obviously want them for their own or they could put them in a pot and sell them,” she said.

Ann, who loves to garden, hoped the thieves have a change of heart after and an attack of conscience.

PETER GARDINER