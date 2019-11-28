Dad 'engulfed in large fireball' while protecting family

A MAN who suffered serious burns trying to extinguish a fire in his garage has been identified as a father-of-two and dedicated crime prevention campaigner.

Bentley Park man Jet Nusbbaum founded Facebook community group Edmonton & Bentley Park Community Watch earlier this year after becoming fed up with spiralling crime rates in the area when his house was broken into.

He also has a long term dream of becoming a police officer.

Co-founder of the group Tiarna Gordon posted on the page as they launched a fundraising campaign for Mr Nusbbaum and his family.

Bentley Park dad Jet Nusbbaum recovering in hospital after suffering serious burns in a garage fire at his home. Picture: Supplied

She said he had suffered extensive burns to the right side of his body after a can of ethanol exploded beside him when he entered the garage on Tuesday night.

"(It) exploded to his right engulfing him in a large fireball and firing shrapnel of plastics and metal into him," she posted in a GoFundMe account which has been established.

Jet Nusbbaum has been seriously injured in a fire which began in his garage. PICTURE: STEWART MCLEAN

"He managed to still get the garage door open where a neighbour eventually came to his aid with a fire extinguisher and helped put out the fire.

"However before the neighbour got their (sic) Jet continued to battle the flames to try and protect the house, and his family's only means of transport their small family car."

Homeowner Jet Busbbaum was burnt while extinguishing a garage fire PICTURE: ANNA ROGERS

Late yesterday Mr Nusbbaum remained in Cairns Hospital in a stable condition.

The crowd-funding page has already raised almost $500 in less than 12 hours.

Ms Gordon said the money would be used to support Mr Nusbbaum's family as he faced a lengthy recovery and would be unable to work.

"Himself and his partner have two young beautiful boys they raise together but with jet off work indefinitely with potential for a lengthy rehab it will be hard for him to keep supporting his family especially with Christmas just around the corner," Ms Gordon said.

"It's time for our tight knit community to come together to support Jet in his recovery by even the smallest of donations so that he can focus on his recovery and not worry about keeping a roof above his family's head whilst unable to work."