32°
News

Just why our bio reserve tag is vital

6th Dec 2016 6:38 AM
TELLING VIDEO: Dick Barnes the NCBA founding president is pleased to help explain the Biosphere's importance to Noosa.
TELLING VIDEO: Dick Barnes the NCBA founding president is pleased to help explain the Biosphere's importance to Noosa. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

FOR years, many locals and visitors have been scratching their heads and pondering just what the Noosa Biosphere Reserve exactly means.

Now a seven minute video hopes to enlighten local residents still a little hazy on the much-prized UNESCO Man and the Biosphere designation and the significance of this status.

The Noosa Community Biosphere Association video, which was shot and produced in Noosa, highlights the beauty of the region and uses locals to describe the meaning of a biosphere reserve.

NCBA founding president Dick Barnes the project's aim is to enhance biodiversity conservation by "creating a dialogue with the community”.

The NCBA has been hosting and participating in community events to show the video titled 'Understanding Our Biosphere' and discuss people's level of understanding.

"We ask community members what they already know about biosphere reserves and then compare that understanding after watching the video,” Mr Barnes said.

"The results are very positive.”

The project has measured a 90% understanding from community members after watching the video compared to less than 30% beforehand.

"Our hope is that with more locals understanding the value of our Noosa Biosphere Reserve and the opportunities to get involved we will see an increase in volunteer numbers across our grass roots organisations,” he said.

The NCBA secured funding from the Noosa Biosphere Reserve Foundation to assist with the project.

Foundation chairman Campbell Corfe said it is important that locals understand the significance of our Biosphere Reserve status.

"In 2007 when we first connected with the UNESCO Man and the Biosphere program, the international community recognised the special relationship between Noosa's environment and its community,” Mr Corfe said.

"This continues today with the work and dedication of many people striving to achieve a wise balance of sustainable living and maximising biodiversity.”

To find out more, go to visit www.ourbiosphere. com.au.

Noosa News

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Just why our bio reserve tag is vital

Just why our bio reserve tag is vital

A video to explain the Noosa Biosphere

Why plastic bags need to be banned in Qld now

Plastic bags as seen by turtles as jelly fish.

Ban on single-use plastic bags should be implemented now: MP

Serving up the Noosa lifestyle

FRESH CATCH: Noosa chef Matt Golinksi cooks up a storm.

A business trip to Noosa doesn't have to be all work and no play

A new meeting hub for Eumundi

FRESH LOOK: An artist's impression of Our Village Eumundi's social hub.

Eumundi's new meeting place

Local Partners

Just why our bio reserve tag is vital

A video to explain the Noosa Biosphere

Fixes for hinterland dead spots

PHONE FIX: The township of Boreen Point will be able to overcome mobile black spots.

Fix for mobile black spots

Markets across region offer a treasure chest of bargains

The Caloundra Street Fair is a great way to spend your weekend.Photo Contributed

Do your Christmas and grocery shopping the leisurely way.

Caxton Street Jazz Band to raise the roof on Christmas

The Caxton Street Jazz Band.

Jazz up your Christmas with Caxton Street Jazz Band.

Montville prepares for Festive Tree Lighting Event

No Caption

There's just three more weeks of Montville's Lucky Shopper contest.

Ricky Gervais: There's 'no point' marrying Jane Fallon

Ricky Gervais: There's 'no point' marrying Jane Fallon

Ricky Gervais "doesn't see the point" in marrying his partner of 32 years, Jane Fallon.

Hacksaw Ridge wins big in first round of AACTA Awards

Luke Bracey and Andrew Garfield in a scene from the movie Hacksaw Ridge.

THE major awards will be handed out on Wednesday night.

Paris Hilton fumes at clumsy partygoers

A reveller spilt their drink on Paris Hilton's DJ decks

Winnie Harlow isn't a role model

Winnie Harlow insists she isn't a role model.

Felicity Jones proud of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story role

Felicity Jones feels it is "important" for a woman to head Rogue One

Kiwi's plea to Ellen DeGeneres to save bakery after quake

Ellen... we need your magic.

Family had to be helicoptered out after powerful quake

Seacrest: Things are "going better" for Kim and Kanye

Ryan Seacrest says things are "going better now" for Kanye West

Buderim on top - Duplex units, two for one deal!

1 and 2/113 King Street, Buderim 4556

Duplex 4 2 2 Auction on Site...

Yes, you are correct a rare duplex pair for sale at entry level! Investment opportunity at entry level on top of Buderim! Duplex pair - Rarely available and...

URGENT! MAKE YOUR OFFER NOW!

30 Melcar Court, Diddillibah 4559

House 4 1 2 $550,000

This peaceful property is set at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac in the heart of Diddillibah. 1.33 Acres of lush gardens and tropical trees, with the space an...

Come One, Come all

33 Riverstone Place, Bli Bli 4560

House 4 2 2 $495,000

This beautiful 4 bedroom home is situated in the Prestigious Parklakes 1, if you're chasing an investment property or looking to get your foot in the door this...

Stylish, Care Free Living

4 Dauntless Avenue, Bli Bli 4560

House 3 2 2 Offers over...

If you're after a modern and luxury home then look no further, this one has it all! From the modern kitchen to the large outside entertaining area, this home...

Buy in Nambour while you can still afford it!

13 Wentworth Court, Nambour 4560

House 4 2 2 Offers over...

Nestled in a quiet street is a 4 bedroom modern home waiting for a new owner. Two living areas, a carpeted lounge room and tiled family room make a great space for...

JUST LISTED! A great family home with low maintenance garden..

133 Glenfields Boulevard, Mountain Creek 4557

House 4 2 2 $540,000

Wow! You want to be quick. Versatile family home with a great floor plan has 2 separate living rooms, carpeted lounge and opposite is a another living area which...

NORTH FACING WITH BIG DOUBLE GARAGE

27/15 Rainforest Sanctuary Drive, Buderim 4556

Unit 3 2 2 $465,000

SOLD BY TERRI FRAWLEY Situated in the ever popular Rainforest Sanctuary is one of the last brand new pet friendly town houses available in the Sanctuary on...

THE COMPLETE PACKAGE

19 Wilguy Crescent, Buderim 4556

House 4 4 2 $1,295,000

Impeccably presented, this stunning Buderim residence occupies a 1,690m north-facing allotment with filtered hinterland views. This is not only one of Buderim's...

Best Deal In Tanawha!!

14 Forest Oak Court, Tanawha 4556

House 4 2 Offers Over...

With a gracious Garth Chapman Queensland style design incorporating all the heritage features that make this type of residence so beloved, whilst seamlessly...

Couple's desperate $550K price drop to sell Gladstone home

Brian Headley and Kirstene Staib are selling their Kin Kora mansion for $750,000.

TELL tale sign of Gladstone's property market.

Developer's grand new multi-million dollar estate

NEW ESTATE: This is the only plan revealed by the property developer's new Billabongs Estate in Agnes Water.

DEVELOPER given the go ahead for a massive estate with 149 homes.

Banks reclaim Gladstone homes as job losses bite

LONG FALL: Property experts Heron Todd say, based on key market indicators, Gladstone is still travelling to the bottom of the market, with property prices set to get cheaper.

Property valuers say Gladstone housing market hasn't hit the bottom

The million dollar property to test Mackay's market

This Victoria St building will go to auction Tuesday and investors will be watching closely to see how much it sells for.

'High profile architect designed CBD asset' goes to auction

Prices jump in trio of mining towns

THE boost in coal prices in the past six months has triggered a house price jump in at least three mining towns in Central Queensland.

Boost in coal prices triggers a market turnaround

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!