Just why our bio reserve tag is vital

TELLING VIDEO: Dick Barnes the NCBA founding president is pleased to help explain the Biosphere's importance to Noosa.

FOR years, many locals and visitors have been scratching their heads and pondering just what the Noosa Biosphere Reserve exactly means.

Now a seven minute video hopes to enlighten local residents still a little hazy on the much-prized UNESCO Man and the Biosphere designation and the significance of this status.

The Noosa Community Biosphere Association video, which was shot and produced in Noosa, highlights the beauty of the region and uses locals to describe the meaning of a biosphere reserve.

NCBA founding president Dick Barnes the project's aim is to enhance biodiversity conservation by "creating a dialogue with the community”.

The NCBA has been hosting and participating in community events to show the video titled 'Understanding Our Biosphere' and discuss people's level of understanding.

"We ask community members what they already know about biosphere reserves and then compare that understanding after watching the video,” Mr Barnes said.

"The results are very positive.”

The project has measured a 90% understanding from community members after watching the video compared to less than 30% beforehand.

"Our hope is that with more locals understanding the value of our Noosa Biosphere Reserve and the opportunities to get involved we will see an increase in volunteer numbers across our grass roots organisations,” he said.

The NCBA secured funding from the Noosa Biosphere Reserve Foundation to assist with the project.

Foundation chairman Campbell Corfe said it is important that locals understand the significance of our Biosphere Reserve status.

"In 2007 when we first connected with the UNESCO Man and the Biosphere program, the international community recognised the special relationship between Noosa's environment and its community,” Mr Corfe said.

"This continues today with the work and dedication of many people striving to achieve a wise balance of sustainable living and maximising biodiversity.”

To find out more, go to visit www.ourbiosphere. com.au.