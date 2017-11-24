Just wild about a refuge for critters

EUMUNDI residents Greg L'Estrange and Jenny Brice have been opening their home to local businesses for years, hosting conferences at their property.

On Monday they cemented a new partnership as the 1000th landholder on the Sunshine Coast to ensure their property also offers a home to local wildlife. They are now part of the Land for Wildlife Program which was founded in Victoria in 1981, and launched in Queensland in 1998.

Since its inception, it has become one of the most successful private land conservation programs in Australia, with the Sunshine Coast Council delivering the largest program in Queensland.

Ms Brice said she had been working with Landcare volunteers and officers to transform the former farming property to a natural haven.

"We've been working with Landcare for some time, gaining an education on how best to manage the property for the benefit of birds and wildlife in the area,” Ms Brice said.

"We planted koala trees, and reduced the amount of pesticides we used, and before long native grasses started coming back.

"Now you wake up every morning and hear the birds singing, it's just amazing.”

Ms Brice said she and Mr L'Estrange were drawn to Land for Wildlife after their neighbours became involved with the program.

"We really started to think about how to create a wildlife corridor with some of our neighbours and this seemed like a great way to do it,” Ms Brice said.

Mayor Mark Jamieson, who visited the newest Land for Wildlife addition this week, praised the efforts of all 1000 Land for Wildlife property owners for their commitment to nature conservation on the Sunshine Coast.

"The Sunshine Coast Land for Wildlife program has the largest membership delivered by any Australian local government, collectively protecting and restoring 8272ha of habitat across the region,” CrJamieson said.