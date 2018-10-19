Just wild about Wold Women Adventure racing in raging gales

BLOWN AWAY: The Wild Woman Adventure Race in Noosa lived right up to its name.

NOOSA'S annual Wild Women Adventure Race has lived up to its name, with the elements lashing competitors with bucketing rain and buffeting winds.

And the 150 intrepid women competitors were were not to be daunted as they took to flooded hinterland trails all dressed "in the pink” on Sunday while so many events cancelled in the Noosa area.

Organisers said these tough adventurers made it through the 40km course extremely well, crossing the finish line with beaming faces and exhilarated by their experience.

The event started in Pomona as the heavens opened but the girls took off on the first trek leg which wound its way through the trails and creeks of Yurol Forest, before taking to their bikes for the next part of the adventure.

Unfortunately the extreme weather cancelled out the the paddle leg on Lake Macdonald, but the National Parks and Wildlife Service after careful evaluation allowed the completion of the land course.

Rangers monitored the situation throughout for any dangerous situations and the last mystery leg saw many of the competitors reach the summit of Mt Cooroora, before heading to the finish.

"It was fantastic to see women of all ages competing - the oldest being in her 70th year,” Jan Leverton of Tri Adventure said.

"There were some great family combinations as well, however most of the competitors were first-timers and they proved that you don't have to be an elite athlete to do this sort of thing.”

First across the line was the experienced team Tri Adventure Thunderbolts who had travelled from Melbourne and Maryborough for the event.

Many teams also came from New South Wales, Toowoomba and far north Queensland.

