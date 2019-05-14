Hodges has jab at Gallen ahead of pro fight

Justin Hodges ahead of his second professional bout. Picture: Annette Dew

JUSTIN Hodges has thrown a cheeky jab in Paul Gallen's direction ahead of his second professional boxing bout on Wednesday, May 15.

Hodges will take on Troy McMahon from Auckland on the undercard of Tim Tszyu v Joel Camilleri at the Star Event Centre Sydney.

While Hodges' focus is on McMahon, who has a record of three wins from four corporate amateur fights, the former rugby league star has one eye on a potential clash with long-time Origin enemy Gallen down the track.

"The possibility of a fight between Gal and I is exciting and will happen if and when the time is right," Hodges said.

"He hasn't beaten me in Origin and that's probably why he wants to fight me."

Hodges showed promise in his first fight again Rob Baron, defeating the big-talking furniture removalist from Ipswich after just 75 seconds.

The former Australia and Queensland representative knocked down Baron three times in the first round before the fight was stopped.

"My debut was solid I got the job done now it's time to jump back in and prove I didn't have it easy," Hodges said.

"I'm committed to this and I'm ready for another good performance."

No Limit CEO and promoter Matt Rose gave Hodges a rap.

"Hodges has the skills to do anything," Rose said.

"Boxing is a very tough sport he showed in his first outing he can more than handle himself."