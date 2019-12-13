Justin’s wife ‘embarrassed’ by scandal

Jessica Biel was reportedly “embarrassed” by her husband’s scandal last month. Picture: Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Jessica Biel was reportedly “embarrassed” by her husband’s scandal last month. Picture: Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Jessica Biel was "embarrassed" by husband Justin Timberlake's boozy night out with co-star Alisha Wainwright, according to reports in the US.

The actress, 37, has remained silent about her husband's behaviour after he was pictured holding hands with Wainwright, 30, on a night out in New Orleans, where he was filming his new movie Palmer.

MORE: Bette Midler slams Timberlake apology

Timberlake, 38, subsequently issued an apology for his behaviour on social media and now US Magazine claims it came after pressure from his wife.

The couple have been married since 2012. Picture: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

A source told the publication that Biel "encouraged Justin to put out his statement on Instagram because she felt embarrassed by his actions and wanted him to take accountability".

The Sun has contacted a representative for Biel for comment.

The married singer-turned-actor said he'd made a "strong lapse in judgment" when he got cozy with Wainwright last month.

In a grovelling Instagram post, he wrote: "I stay away from gossip as much as I can, but for my family, I feel it is important to address recent rumours that are hurting the people I love.

"A few weeks ago I displayed a strong lapse in judgment - but let me be clear - nothing happened between me and my co-star.

"I drank way too much that night and I regret my behaviour.

"I should have known better."

The ex-NSYNC star added: "This is not the example I want to set for my son.

"I apologise to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be.

"This was not that. I am incredibly proud to be working on Palmer.

"Looking forward to continuing to make this movie and excited for people to see it."

Timberlake has apologised for his behaviour. Picture: Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

His apology comes after The Sun revealed how Timberlake and Wainwright were seen getting close at a New Orleans bar.

Photos showed Wainwright touching Timberlake's knee before he took hold of her hand.

The pair were snapped around midnight chatting and drinking while on a break from filming the American football drama - in which they play lovers.

Onlookers were shocked to see Timberlake holding hands with Wainwright and risk upsetting Biel - his wife of seven years and mum to their son Silas, 4.

One said: "They were smiling and laughing.

"At one stage he grabbed her hand and rested it on his knee. She then gently started stroking his leg.

"Then he clutched her hand with both of his and was playing with her hands."

Timberlake had been snapped wearing his wedding ring earlier in the week but was not seen with it on during the night out.

Wainwright is best known for her role as Maia Roberts in the television series Shadowhunters and can currently be seen starring alongside Michael B. Jordan in the Netflix series Raising Dion.

Timberlake and Biel, who wed in 2012, are widely considered to have one of the most rock-solid marriages in Hollywood.

Both regularly post heartfelt videos on Instagram.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission