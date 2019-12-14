Ka-ching: Blazing one-day sale raises $2500 for fireys

FIREFIGHTING gear might never cut it on the high fashion catwalks, but certainly our local fire heroes proved they were cut from the right cloth when it came to courageously battling our raging bushfires.

Now to recognise the tireless efforts in saving life and property, Noosa fashion house Boom Shankar has turned heads by extending showroom hours last Wednesday from 9am – 7pm for a special day of trading.

All proceeds from the day’s sales went to Queensland Rural Fire Service, thanks to design queen and Boom Shankar founder Dui Camero’s “Christmas for A Cause”.

She said this was “a terrific opportunity to do so knowing all proceeds from the extended day’s trading will be helping the Queensland fireys”.

“So many of us have been touched by dangerously close encounters with the recent bushfires,” Dui said.

“We have always known that we live in a very special place here on the Sunshine Coast.

“And it has been through these recent times of crisis that we find ourselves with a deeper love and stronger connection than ever. Our thoughts and love is with those who have lost, those who are still battling blazes throughout Australia, and those rehabilitating our wildlife,” Dui said.

The Boom Shankar showroom at Gateway Dr, Noosaville, was visited by the Doonana Rural Fire Brigade volunteers who were delighted to learn that $2500 was raised on the day.