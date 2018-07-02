Big Bang Theory star ties the knot

KALEY Cuoco and fiance Karl Cook are officially married.

The couple exchange vows on Saturday in a horse stable near San Diego, California, reports People.

After the ceremony, Cuoco shared a black-and-white snap kissing Cook in a decked out stable. Cook is a professional equestrian and Cuoco, who stars on The Big Bang Theory, has a strong love for horses.

Legally KCSQUARED 6-30-18 ❤️ A post shared by @ normancook on Jun 30, 2018 at 10:56pm PDT

Cuoco, 32, wore a lacy gown with a matching cape. Her ensemble was designed by Reem Acra. Cook, 27, kept it classic with a traditional black tuxedo.

"Legally KCSQUARED 6-30-18," she captioned the heartwarming picture.

For the reception, Cuoco changed into a lacy jumpsuit while Cook wore a traditional suit with a black tie.

The ceremony was filled with lovely touches, including personally-written vows.

Cuoco's sister, Briana, even officiated the ceremony and quipped to guests that she got her license from an online course.

Cook popped the big question in November on her 32nd birthday.

"Well after nearly two years I finally got up the courage to ask her to marry me," Cook announced on Instagram.

"This is the best night of my life and I think the video shows it is the best night for Kaley as well …"

He proposed with a stunning teardrop diamond ring.

This is Cook's first marriage and Cuoco's second. She was previously married to tennis star Ryan Sweeting. They divorced in 2016 after 21 months of marriage.

A request for comment from Cuoco's rep wasn't immediately returned.

This article originally appeared the New York Post and was republished with permission.