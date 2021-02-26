Big Bang Theory star's shock at Jim Parsons news

The Big Bang Theory cast: Where are they now?

Kaley Cuoco was at a loss for words when she learned that co-star Jim Parsons wanted to leave The Big Bang Theory.

Cuoco, who played Penny in the long-running sitcom, recently opened up to Variety about her time on The Big Bang Theory and how news of Parsons' impending departure left her "in a state of shock."

"Jim said, 'I don't think I can continue on,'" Cuoco, 35, revealed. "And I was so shocked that I was literally like, 'Continue on with what?' Like, I didn't even know what he was talking about. I looked at [show creator] Chuck [Lorre]: 'Wow. I thought we were [filming season 13] - I'm so blown away right now.'"

At the start of filming season 12, Cuoco revealed a conversation she had with co-star Johnny Galecki about the prospect of filming a potential season 13: "'Did we want to do it?' And we really did."

Following Parsons' revelation, Lorre stated, "We're all for one, one for all. And we're not going to do this without the whole team," according to Cuoco.

"That was the one thing we all agreed on - we came in together, we go out together," she added.

Parsons, 47, played Sheldon Cooper for 12 seasons on the show before ultimately deciding to call it quits - a decision that brought the show to an end in 2019.

Following the end of The Big Bang Theory, Cuoco has taken on a prominent role as lead star and executive producer for the HBO Max series, The Flight Attendant, which is available to stream on Binge.

In The Flight Attendant, Cuoco plays Cassie Bowden, a heavy-drinking flight attendant who finds herself waking up in the wrong hotel, in the wrong bed with a dead man and no bearings about what happened.

She said after she won the rights to the book through a bidding war, she brought it to Warner Bros. and pitched the idea.

"I said, 'I think this is a great character. I think this could be a really great show," she explained in a virtual Television Critics Association panel in August. "And they brought me to [executive producer] Steve [Yockey] and then they brought us to [writer] Greg Berlanti and [producer] Sarah Shechter and it just kept rolling … And I still can't believe we're sitting here talking about it at the TCA."

