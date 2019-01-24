Kanu Kapers go green for koalas

ON WEDNESDAY, Boreen Point kayak tour company Kanu Kapers donated more than $400 to Queensland Koala Crusaders, with the money to go towards creating wildlife corridors through land use designation and acquisition.

The money was raised by Kanu Kapers who aim to be 100 per cent carbon neutral, and encourages visitors travelling to their destination by car to offset their emissions through a monetary donation.

Kanu Kapers co-director Kym McGregor said as a business they were passionate about sustainability and planned to provide ongoing support for the Koala Crusaders.

"We take visitors by kayak into the Noosa Everglades and Upper Noosa River, a pristine wilderness area that we can thank previous generations for their forward thinking and hardworking efforts to preserve,” she said.

"Forming a partnership with the Queensland Koala Crusaders is one way we can contribute to preserving our precious wildlife and securing the future of green areas for generations to come.

"We are passionate about Australian wildlife and want to see more koalas in this area.”

Kanu Kapers was recently recognised in the National Adventure Tourism Green Awards for Best Eco Tour in Australia and New Zealand.