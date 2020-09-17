Kanye pees on his own Grammy amid tweet storm

Kanye West has posted a video online which appears to show him urinating on one of his Grammy awards.

The rapper and sneaker mogul posted a video to Twitter that showed a stream of urine going into a toilet bowl where a Grammy award is at the bottom. West's signature Yeezy sneakers can be seen in the video.

West, who has taking to Twitter in the last few days to hit out at the record industry, shared the video, and added: "Trust me, I won't stop."

Kanye West posted a video of him allegedly urinating on one of his Grammy awards. Picture: Twitter

His tweet came after he had put record label Universal on blast, alleging he had signed over 10 contracts with the label and that they had tried to "bury him alive" reports The Sun.

He also called out longtime nemesis Taylor Swift, asking for her support.

"Bono can I get a retweet Love you Paul can I get a retweet love you Drake Kendrick even Taylor We need you right noooooow," he shared.

Trust me ... I WONT STOP pic.twitter.com/RmVkqrSa4F — ye (@kanyewest) September 16, 2020

Swift, of course, made global news in 2019 when she spoke out about not having control of her masters after her label Big Machine sold the company to Justin Bieber's manager, Scooter Braun. West did not comment at the time, nor did he stand up on behalf of Swift.

West had previously tweeted: "OK GUYS CHECK THIS OUT … I DONT HAVE A CONTRACT WITH UNIVERSAL … I HAVE TEN.

"THEY TRY TO BURRY US ALIVE (sic.)

In a second tweet he added: "When you sign a music deal you sign away your rights. Without the masters you can't do anything with your own music.

"Someone else controls where it's played and when it's played. Artists have nothing accept the fame, touring and merch."

Kanye West called on Taylor Swift for support. Picture: Getty Images for NARAS

A third tweet read: "The artist deserve to own our masters … artist are starving without tours … Ima go get our masters … for all artist … pray for me."

He also hinted that music studios need to be wary of wife Kim Kardashian as he suggested Kim was his lawyer.

Posting a screengrab of unofficial merchandise which simply read "Kim is my lawyer," Kanye added the side eye emoji and wrote: "Uh ohhhh."

Kim has been studying as part of a four-year internship at a law firm to prepare for her bar exams in 2022.

West has had an ongoing battle with bipolar disorder. His most recent public outburst happened during a political rally in South Carolina in July.

Kanye West broke down in tears during a political rally in July, where he revealed he had wanted his wife Kim Kardashian to abort their daughter, North. Picture: Supplied

He shocked fans and his family when he broke down in tears, recalling that his wife Kim Kardashian had considered aborting their eldest daughter North, with West declaring that she "had the pills in her hand."

The drama continued when West claimed on Twitter that he had been trying to divorce Kardashian for two years and accused the reality star of having an affair with rapper Meek Mill.

West also targeted his mother-in-law Kris Jenner, accusing her of being a "white supremacist."

Kardashian, who has four children with West, asked for "compassion" and "empathy" for her husband as she acknowledged his bipolar episode in a statement.

- with The Sun

Originally published as Kanye pees on his own Grammy amid tweet storm