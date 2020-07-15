Kanye reportedly drops out of US election

Almost as abruptly as it was announced, it appears Kanye West's bid to become the next president of the United States has been called off.

According to a report in New York Magazine's Intelligencer, a member of the rapper's campaign team, Steve Kramer, confirmed that "he's out" of the 2020 race.

While Kramer didn't specify West's reasons for allegedly withdrawing, he said he'd "let (Intelligencer) know what I know once I get all our stuff cancelled".

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. Picture: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

However, Intelligencer notes that "about an hour" after the reporter's exchange with Kramer, which it's understood happened last week, West posted a video on Twitter in which he's seen registering to vote for the first time in Wyoming.

In the clip, he tells the audience: "I want to show you how I just registered to vote", with the caption "I thank God and I am so humbled at the opportunity to serve" displayed across the screen.

Comments made by Kramer to Intelligencer afterwards have further fuelled confusion about West's presidential bid.

"I have nothing good or bad to say about Kanye," he told the reporter.

"Everyone has their personal decision about why they make decisions. Running for president has to be one of the hardest things for someone to actually contemplate at that level."

Kramer also confirmed to the publication that West's campaign hopes had been serious, and that there were 180 people working for him in Florida when the decision was made to call the whole thing off.

The results of a new US presidential poll were released on Tuesday, revealing West had the support of just 2 per cent of voters.

Just under a fortnight ago, West made headlines around the world after announcing his surprise bid for the White House in a 4th of July tweet.

"We must now realise the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States! #2020 VISION," he wrote.

He later confirmed his intention to run for president of the United States this year, comparing himself to "special" former leaders.

In an interview with Forbes magazine published last week, the rapper withdrew his support for current US President Donald Trump, with whom he has staunchly aligned himself in recent years and previously described as a "hero".

West also revealed he was running as an independent under the banner of "The Birthday Party", and said he had no problem with the fact his campaign for presidency could take votes away from Joe Biden, insisting the Democratic nominee was "not special".

"I'm not denying it, I just told you," West said. "To say that the Black vote is Democratic is a form of racism and white supremacy.

"I'm not saying Trump's in my way, he may be a part of my way. And Joe Biden? Like come on man, please.

"You know? Obama's special. Trump's special. We say Kanye West is special. America needs special people that lead. Bill Clinton? Special. Joe Biden's not special."

Originally published as Kanye reportedly drops out of US election