Karl loses it over NRL star’s Maccas reveal

Raiders star Jack Wighton is the NRL's newest superstar - but all Karl Stefanovic wanted to talk about was Maccas.

Wighton on Monday night was crowned the 2020 Dally M player of the year after a night of high drama.

The playmaker on Tuesday morning fronted up after his Dally M medal celebrations for a live interview with Channel 9's Today - and it went pear-shaped almost immediately.

Wighton's revelation that he celebrated his huge achievement by feasting on McDonalds and getting an early night left Stefanovic in stitches.

His series of questions about the 27-year-old's Maccas run earned a reproach from co-host Sylvia Jeffreys, but it didn't stop him hunting down details of Wighton's late-night feed.

"It feels great mate. I had to go home and pinch myself last night to try and let it sink in," Wighton said.

"I slept unreal actually. I just went home with a mate, got a feed and I crashed out."

When asked what he grabbed for his supper, Wighton revealed he scoffed down a Double Quarter Pounder and "a couple of McChickens".

"We went to Maccas. Nothing was open," he said with a smile.

Jack Wighton's reaction to last night's drama.



What a humble guy! 👏💚#9WWOS #NRL pic.twitter.com/pNVQIUdXcm — Wide World of Sports (@wwos) October 19, 2020

Stefanovic started chuckling when he continued to ask for more info.

"Oh yeah. I mean the McChicken are the best," he said.

"Did you get any chicken nuggets? Because they're the best with the Big Mac sauce."

The interview also confirmed Wighton won the medal without being aware of the result accidentally leaked online several hours before the official announcement.

Wighton had been at the Fox Sports studios in Sydney for the event alongside fellow NRL stars Clint Gutherson and Nathan Cleary.

Winner of the Dally M Award Canberra's Jack Wighton with Peter V'landys.

He said NRL officials confiscated their phones half-way through the event to ensure they didn't learn of the leak until after the votes were officially made public during the live TV event on Fox League.

NRL supremo Peter V'landys on Monday night confirmed the league will investigate the leak.

A production error accidentally saw the final leaderboard posted on the official website of The Daily Telegraph hours before the result was made official. It was quickly deleted.

"I know mistakes do happen but we'll certainly do an investigation to see how this happened," ARL Commission chairman V'landys said.

"We'll do an investigation and make sure this never, ever, ever happens again."

Daily Telegraph Editor Ben English issued an apology on Tuesday morning.

"This was a scoop I would be happy not to be talking to you about," English told 2GB's Ben Fordham.

"We stuffed up, all we can say is that we are sorry."

Wighton was able to joke about the scandal surrounding his win - even poking fun of his controversial Clive Churchill medal win in the 2019 NRL Grand Final.

Winner of the Dally M Award Canberra's Jack Wighton with James Tedesco, Clint Gutherson, Luke Keary and Nathan Cleary.



Wighton was awarded the medal as the best player in the grand final, despite Roosters prop Jared Warea-Hargreaves being incorrectly told he had won the Clive Churchill Medal.

"I think I've got a thing for receiving medals with a little bit of drama around them," he said.

"I've just got to take the win as it is and be happy."

He earlier said the leak did not take any shine off his big moment.

"It was halfway through they came and took our phones and no one really knew what was going on," Wighton said.

"After, they told us that there was a leak. But we didn't know too much while we were sitting in the room.

"I didn't look too much into it. I still haven't looked much at social media, I kind of turned the phone off last night and just went to bed.

"I do [feel like I deserve it], I've had a great year, but at the same time, it could have went to any person on that chair with me.

"As you could see at the end, I was very shocked and I kind of thought someone else might have got it but that's just the way it goes. I'm very grateful to receive the medal."

Originally published as Karl loses it over NRL star's Maccas reveal