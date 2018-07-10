‘Please stop’: Karl’s plea to gossip mags

Karl Stefanovic on the red carpet with co-host Georgie Gardner at the 60th TV Week Logies Awards 2018 at the Star, Gold Coast. Picture: Jerad Williams

Karl Stefanovic on the red carpet with co-host Georgie Gardner at the 60th TV Week Logies Awards 2018 at the Star, Gold Coast. Picture: Jerad Williams

ANOTHER day, another searing Karl Stefanovic tabloid slap-down.

The outspoken Today co-host has this time taken aim at Australian women's magazine Woman's Day, calling out the publication for printing false stories and being "bullies".

"Another week another BS cover. Enough is enough," Stefanovic, 43, wrote on Instagram, alongside a picture of the latest cover, featuring him and fiance Jasmine Yarbrough.

The latest take-down comes after the weekly magazine, published by Bauer Media, claimed that Stefanovic's bosses at Channel 9 banned Yarbrough from walking the Logies red carpet with him.

"Jas was invited to the Logies and the red carpet by Nine. We had a wonderful time. These mags are bullies, hurtful and always wrong. Pls stop [sic]," he wrote.

Yarbrough attended the 60th annual Logies celebrations this year at the Gold Coast with Stefanovic but did not walk the red carpet with the Today co-host.

Woman's Day claims a source revealed that Channel 9 told Stefanovic that having Yarbrough on his arm wouldn't be a "good look" with the flagship morning program's ratings allegedly dwindling since Stefanovic split with his ex-wife Cassandra Thorburn and began dating Yarbrough, who is 10 years his junior.

"They told him in no uncertain terms that it wasn't a good look to bring Jasmine to the event and banned her from the red carpet," the source alleged.

"They ensured no footage of Jasmine went to air during the telecast, and that wasn't easy when she was sitting next to him."

Karl Stefanovic and Jasmine Yarbrough at the 2018 Logies, "First Logies with my poser. Styled by @elliotgarnaut @toni_maticevski @31philliplim @elleryland @stuartweitzman" Picture: @jasyarby/Instagram Source: https://www.instagram.com/p/Bkrp9MBHGCd/?taken-by=jasyarby

Instead, Stefanovic walked the red carpet with his Today co-host Georgie Gardner, who replaced long-time co-host Lisa Wilkinson in January this year.

Stefanovic has a colourful history with calling out tabloid magazines, especially since he has a become a tabloid target in the wake of his divorce. Just a week ago, the breakfast television host called out New Idea, another weekly women's magazine, for a story they published about him and Yarbrough.

"Another day another cover from No idea," he wrote, alongside a picture of him holding up the cover which reads in bold, yellow letters: "Karl at breaking point".

"Just for the record the only thing broken in this photo was my serve," he gibed. "And I have years left on my contract."

And in a three-minute piece-to-camera on the Today show last year, Karl took a very stern shot at the The Daily Mail over its sexist reporting, after the website published a story suggesting Stefanovic and a young Channel 9 reporter were in some kind of sexual relationship.

He described how his female colleague implicated in The Daily Mail article had been "in tears" over the accusations and defended her as a "committed, talented, hardworking and totally professional young woman".

"This site specialises in shaming women," he said.

"[The publications has a] long, despicable track record for denigrating women."