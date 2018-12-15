Kate and canine wag Ollie are keen to make a difference

GOOD MATES: Kate Story with her best mate Ollie is ready to take charge at Peregian Springs Veterinary Surgery.

VET Kate Story likes to see eye-to-eye with her own border collie Ollie, as well as all the other creatures who come through the door of the Peregian Springs Veterinary Surgery.

The surgery's new head vet, who takes up her position full-time in January, has a special interest in ophthalmology and keeping pets' eyes in good shape are her passion.

Kate started her veterinary career seven years ago in a mixed animal practice in Bundaberg, where she gained important skills in both small animal and farm animal veterinary medicine.

She then decided to expand her horizons from her country roots and headed overseas to live and work as a locum vet in the United Kingdom.

For two years, Kate worked in multiple clinics, eventually travelling the world until the lure of her family and friends brought her home to Australia, where she was taken on at Noosa District Animal Hospital after performing some locum work.

Kate has now found a new home at Noosa's sister clinic, Peregian Springs Veterinary Surgery, with its "small town feel and community spirit”.

Her workmates are delighted for Kate's new role and describe her as "experienced, compassionate and enthusiastic” and everything you need in not only a great vet but a team leader.

And faithful Ollie is never far from her side and loves coming to work with her daily.