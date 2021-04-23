Menu
Kate releases sweet Prince Louis birthday pic

by Lexie Cartwright
23rd Apr 2021 9:39 AM

 

Prince Louis turns three!

The youngest child of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge has appeared in a rare solo portrait in honour of his third birthday tomorrow.

The beaming picture, taken by mum Kate Middleton and released by Kensington Palace, was shot at the beginning of the week on Louis' first day of nursery school in London.

The young royal is seen smiling bright as he sat on his bike, wearing a collared shirt, jumper, shorts and sneakers.

His older sister Princess Charlotte, 5, attended the same nursery, Willcocks Nursery School.

It is likely the school will present a cake to celebrate Louis, with testimonials on the website revealing children are gifted cakes on their birthdays.

The palace puts out personal portraits of Prince William and Kate's three children on their birthdays each year, though it's not too often outside those occasions that new photos are released.

Louis is the younger brother of Charlotte and Prince George, 7, who is third in line to the throne.

The Cambridge’s 2019 Christmas card including Kate, William, Prince Louis, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.
The Cambridge’s 2019 Christmas card including Kate, William, Prince Louis, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

It's been a big week in the British royal family, with Louis' special day coming after Queen Elizabeth II turned 95 yesterday.

She farewelled her husband of 73 years, Prince Philip, at his funeral service at Windsor Castle on Saturday.

After more than a year living in the US, Prince Harry made a nine-day trip to the UK to pay his respects to his grandfather and reunite with his family.

He returned home to his pregnant wife Meghan Markle on Tuesday.

Originally published as Kate releases sweet Prince Louis pic

 

