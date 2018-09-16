Kate Schultz earns silver at age group world champs

Kate Schultz won silver at the ITU grand final today at the Gold Coast.

THE world triathlon age group championships have a silver lining for Kate Schultz.

Schultz claimed second in the women's 35-39 age group at the ITU Age Group Standard World Championships at the Gold Coast. She was on the only Coast age group athlete to secure a podium position where more than 2000 athletes competed today over the standard distance encompassing a 1.5km swim, 40km cycle and 10km run.

The Mooloolaba athlete produced a swim of 21min 4sec, and then rode at close to 40km/h for a time of 1hr 1min 27sec in the bike leg, before finishing with a run of 41min 45sec.

She was about two minutes behind Kiwi Fiona Crombie who claimed the age group win.

Matthew and Romy Wolstencroft and Nathan Fitzakerley on Mooloolaba Beach. John McCutcheon

Yesterday, young gun Romy Wolstencroft had an impressive debut in the ITU elite ranks. The 19-year-old was fifth in the spint race, finishing with a time of 59min 50sec (10:35 750m swim, 30:00 20km bike, 18:04 5km run).

Coast Standard distance age group results:

Ryan Devlin 01:56:38 (fourth M 25-29) Wurtulla (21:56, 57:52, 32:47).

Matthew Wolstencroft 1:59:51 (sixth M 45-49) Sunshine Coast Triathlon Academy (21:20, 58:15, 36:15).

Nathan Fitzakerley 2:01:08 (11th M 40-44) Atlas Multisports (19:59, 59:34, 37:38).

Hamilton Andrews 2:05:14 (11th M 18-19) Race Pace (19:28, 1:02:53, 38:57).

Lucy Bowden 2:08:18 (eighth F 25-29) Sunshine Coast Triathlon Academy (21:32, 1:04:09, 38:55).

Kate Schultz 2:08:22 (second F 35-39) Sunshine Coast Triathlon Academy (21:04, 1:01:27, 41:45).

Paul Worroll 2:10:05 (16th M 50-54) Noosa Tri Club (22:06, 1:03:05, 39:53).

Michael Woodcock 2:11:12 (38th M 45-49) Sunshine Coast Triathlon Academy (23:48, 1:03:38, 39:23).

Alice Latham 2:13:11 (12th F 30-34) Atlas Multisports (20:48, 1:07:14, 40:29).

Melissa Charlton 2:16:00 (28th F 35-39) Atlas Multisports (25:57, 1:05:56, 40:06).

Emma Quinn 2:17:40 (25th F 30-34) T: Zero Multisport (24:17, 1:07:49, 40:29).

Charlotte Durand 2:19:33 (39th F 25-29) Sunshine Coast Triathlon Academy (24:10, 1:08:30, 42:30).

Destry Gourlay 02:21:26 (66th M 50-54) Coolum (22:13, 1:06:35, 47:08).

Anastasia Heikkila 2:28:01 (10th F 18-19) Caloundra Triathlon Club (23:26, 1:11:23, 48:14).

Sandii Rixon 2:32:43 (58th F 30-34) T:Zero Multisport (24:18, 1:10:10, 52:56).

Pauline Ashley (F 45-49) Sunshine Coast Triathlon Academy (22:12, 1:14:04, ).

Penny Hearn (F 65-69) Noosa Tri Club (27:52, 1:16:57, ).

Renee Reynolds (F 65-69) Noosa Tri Club (33:19).

David Ford (M 55-59) Race Pace coaching (21:46, 1:06:34, ).

Chris Pennifold (M 55-59) Noosa Tri Club (23:09, 1:02:46, ).

Brett Stalley (M 55-59) Sunshine Coast Tri Academy (21:51, 1:04:12).