Kate, Wills ‘wipe’ Meghan, Harry

(L-R) Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge. Picture: AFP

Prince William and his wife Kate's charity has officially removed all mention of Harry and Meghan from its title, marking the final stage in the Palace "split".

The Sun reports that documents published by Companies House overnight show the charity foundation, created by brothers Harry and William, is now known as The Royal Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge - ditching mention of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Prince Harry, Meghan, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge attend the first annual Royal Foundation Forum in February 2018. Picture: Getty

It follows Meghan and Harry's decision to move to Frogmore Cottage, Windsor, rather than remaining neighbours with their in-laws at Kensington Palace.

The move sparked feud rumours, although the Palace has strongly denied there is a rift among the siblings.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex unveiled plans for their own charity, to be run from Buckingham Palace, in June.

William and Kate's charity paid £10 ($A18) to change its name, just 14 months after amending it to include Meghan - following the Sussexes' May 2018 royal wedding.

According to the documents, the name change was made official on August 8.

(L-R) Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex arrive to attend Christmas Day Church service. Picture: Getty

The website is yet to be updated, however, and still includes pictures of new parents Harry and Meghan.

The Duchess of Sussex's Together Cookbook and the Duke's Endeavour Fund, which supports injured servicemen and women, are also still featured.

The royals were dubbed the Fab Four after taking to the stage at their first and only Royal Foundation forum in London in February last year.

At the time, Harry said "working as family does have its challenges", but insisted "we're stuck together for the rest of our lives".

But the Fab Four have drifted this year, with Meghan and Harry choosing not to join the Cambridges at the Queen's Scottish retreat Balmoral for their annual summer jaunt last weekend.

Last week, the Sussexes appointed influential media executive Karen Blackett, chairwoman of MediaCom UK, as the charity's first trustee.

They also hired a £30,000-a-year ($A54,000) digital communications expert to boost their social media presence, snapped up from Burberry.

