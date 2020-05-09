Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Comedian Peter Rowsthorn is now working as a truckie. Supplied for Mercury / Pulse
Comedian Peter Rowsthorn is now working as a truckie. Supplied for Mercury / Pulse
News

Kath and Kim star now earning living as a truckie

8th May 2020 4:31 PM

THERE'S a new star on the road but it's not quite who you think.

Kath and Kim star Peter Rowsthorn, who played Kim's husband Brett Craig, has turned to truck driving to earn money amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The comedian said he'd lost $40,000 worth of his usual work thanks to restrictions, but his brother came to the rescue and offered him a job in the family trucking business.

So he got his trucking licence and is now enjoying life on the road.

He told Sunrise it was a job he could do and an industry that was still operating.

"It'll be fun, I'm trying to embrace it and it''ll keep the wheels turning for the family … it's going to be great," said Peter, who also MC'd the Trucking Australia awards dinner in Perth last year.

coronaviruspromo
coronavirustransport covid19 pandemic kath and kim peter rowsthorn truck driver
Big Rigs

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Cluster of Noosa virus cases cleared after party outbreak

        premium_icon Cluster of Noosa virus cases cleared after party outbreak

        Health Twenty-eight people infected with coronavirus from a 50th birthday party in Noosa have been given the “all clear”, officials say.

        Businesses asked for recovery feedback

        premium_icon Businesses asked for recovery feedback

        News Noosa LNP candidate James Blevin is backing the consultation plan launched by party...

        Crime wave grips Coast town as cops hunt thieves, vandals

        premium_icon Crime wave grips Coast town as cops hunt thieves, vandals

        News Police have begun investigating a number of crimes in the sleepy Sunshine Coast...

        Over the moon-bow: Photographer captures rare event

        premium_icon Over the moon-bow: Photographer captures rare event

        News WATCH: Photographer Ian Waldie captured an amazing show