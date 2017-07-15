24°
News

Katherine the great wins again

14th Jul 2017 6:06 AM
Katherine Kirk
Katherine Kirk Carlos Osorio

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

GOLF: Noosa product Katherine Kirk is now a three-time champion on the LPGA Tour, collecting a purse of $US300,000 after making a 3m birdie putt on the final hole to win the Thornberry Classic.

The joy gushed from her instantly with hip-high fist pumps as the likeable pro from Sunrise Beach was finally back in the winner's circle.

The former Katherine Hull has gone through myriad swing changes and married her American husband Tom since then.

Kirk's victory also secured a berth in the US Women's Open that has just started at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

"I can't put it into words. It's just a great feeling,” Kirk said.

"(It's taken) so much hard work and patience and I had a rough couple of years like 2015 and 2016.

"I've just got an amazing team behind me ... my husband has been 100% supportive the whole time.”

Kirk finished at 22-under, one shot clear of Ashleigh Buhai.

Sei Young Kim carded 9-under in the final round and finished third at 20-under.

This was after she started the day 20-under par, following a third-round effort of seven-under 65.

She nabbed six birdies in a final-round 70, but it did not bother her at all that she was still adrift of the coring record of 27-under.

Noosa News

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Well worth a winter walk

Well worth a winter walk

Well worth a winter walk in Noosa Botanic Gardens this Sunday

New owners keep pool warm for us

PROUD DAD: Greg Rogers with his daughters Lana, left, and Dahlas.

New owners keep pool warm for us

Resort seeds Landcare plant

Noosa Landcare's Connor Moss 'digs' the hole while Peppers Noosa general manager Steve McPharlin and Noosa Landcare general manager Phil Moran consider which tree to plant.

Fragile ecosystem 'peppered' with trees

Popular cop stops the clock

Senior Sergeant Stephen McReight takes a last ride on a police motorcycle

Snr Sgt Stephen McReight retires

Local Partners

NBN box outside cottage to cost homeowner thousands

Coast property devalued 10% due to NBN 'box', owner claims

Kindy goes above and beyond for its kids

TOP RATE: Nicole, centre and her C& K Peregian Springs staff with their kindy kids.

Kindy is smart place to send kids

Dress code strictly active wear at city lunch

A design from luxe sportswear label Sport Le Moda.

Joggers, tights, jumpers and even sweatpants will be the dress code

Athlete faces tough new obstacle on TV

Olympic gymnast Larrissa Miller tackling the tough course.

She's no stranger to stepping outside of her comfort zone

Winter bowls carnival's 55th edition gets under way

UNDER WAY: Rob Wastell in action during the opening day's play of the Sunshine Coast Winter Bowls Carnival.

There has already been a host of prelude competitions.

No reason for two seasons of Netflix hit

WHEN 13 Reasons Why wound up its first season, the ending raised the question, how in the world could you create a season two?

Coast band is second in triple j's Unearthed metal chart

Heavy metal band Day of Content - (L) Cody Hodges, Garth Douglas and Will Ford are number 2 on the Triple J metal charts. Band members Lachlan Hansen and Adam Wex were absent.

They will be performing soon on the Fraser Coast.

On high alert at Splendour in the Grass

Punters at Splendour in the Grass 2016 at Byron Bay. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

New bag size for event goers at Splendour

The physio and The Beast

Physiotherapist Derek Haysom (left), who grew up in Mackay, with Eddie 'The Beast' Hall.

Mackay trainer now works with World's Strongest Man

Lisa Wilkinsons unlucky break while holidaying in Italy

Today show co-host Lisa Wilkinson.

Today host Lisa Wilkinson breaks her arm in a shower in Italy

Kermit 'puppeteer' learns it's not easy being green

He apologised for letting down his and Kermit’s fans.

GoT actor’s dramatic hint on new season

John Bradley in a scene from season six episode six of Game of Thrones.

Actor John Bradley reveals why Sam Tarly is being kept around.

A Lifestyle to Savour…

10/5 Affinity Place, Birtinya 4575

Unit 3 2 2 $525,000

Have you been searching for a 3 bedroom apartment with all the trimmings including two car park spaces and extra storage at incredible value? This is the one you...

Brand New - Entry Level - Hospital Precinct

5 Affinity Place, Birtinya 4575

Unit 2 2 1 $429,000

Embrace the most amazing Sunshine Coast lifestyle when you invest in a slice of Birtinya Island living; "Affinity Place" in the booming Oceanside precinct offers a...

Vacant and will be sold!

20 Somerville Crescent, Sippy Downs 4556

House 5 2 Offers Over...

With 262m2 of living under roof, this super-sized, super-comfortable family home offers room for the whole family to enjoy both individual and family time...

Sanctuary of Style, Premier Location

6/17 Amaroo Drive, Buderim 4556

Unit 2 2 2 $750,000

17Amaroo has an ideal position right on top in one of Buderim's best streets, and only minutes from the centre of the village. Elegant and stylish, this...

MUST BE SOLD - ONE LEVEL UNIT!

1/13 Townsend Road, Buderim 4556

Unit 3 2 1 BEST BUY CENTRAL...

CLEAR INSTRUCTIONS THIS UNIT MUST BE SOLD.! Private inspections are available. Situated in a central Buderim street within a complex of only three is a delightful...

CONTEMPORARY ELEGANCE

5 Colley Lane, Noosaville 4566

House 4 2 2 $810,000

Quality and style at every turn, this outstanding single level residence delivers a winning combination of classic appeal and designer living. Bathed in natural...

Stunning, Low Maintenance Beachside Living

38 North Beach Place, Mudjimba 4564

House 3 2 2 Sold

SOLD BY MATT DIESEL Maximise the quality of your new life in this stunning, low maintenance property. Located in a quiet cul-de-sac, surrounded by parkland and...

Quality, Location, Convenience!

4/90A Burnett Street, Buderim 4556

Town House 2 1 1 Offer Over...

Amber Werchon Property presents to the market 4/90a Burnett Street, Buderim; an elegant townhouse in a small boutique complex of only four, on the very top of...

River Views, Walk to Town &amp; Marina!

65 Moorindil Street, Tewantin 4565

House 4 2 2 Contact Agent

Amber Werchon Property presents to the market, 65 Moorindil Street, Tewantin; a house and land package in a prime location, showcasing river views and within...

ENORMOUS FAMILY HOME!!! ABSOLUTELY MUST SEE TO APPRECIATE!!!

9 Merimist Way, Kiels Mountain 4559

House 5 2 4 $699,000

Set on approximately 1 acres of the highly sought-after Merimist Way in Kiels Mountain and with all the improvements the owners have completed, the owners are...

New era for stunning historic Rocky venue

St Aubins Village, West Rockhampton.

St Aubins Village reopens to the public after years of closure.

Cashed-up investors driving Ipswich's luxury housing market

SOLD: Elia Youssef bought a home on Hilton Drive Camira for $830,000.

New wave of interstate investors and young super savers in town

Peaceful, tranquil feeling

A retreat in Noosa's hinterland sure to delight

All eyes on Highton Ct auction

BUDERIM BEAUTY: A four-bedroom, two-bathroom house at 11 Highton Ct, Buderim, goes to auction Saturday at 11am with Stewart Property.

Immaculate Buderim home in tightly-held court attracts interest

Gateway position to Coast

Approved six-lot Caloundra development site goes to auction

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!