Katherine the great wins again

GOLF: Noosa product Katherine Kirk is now a three-time champion on the LPGA Tour, collecting a purse of $US300,000 after making a 3m birdie putt on the final hole to win the Thornberry Classic.

The joy gushed from her instantly with hip-high fist pumps as the likeable pro from Sunrise Beach was finally back in the winner's circle.

The former Katherine Hull has gone through myriad swing changes and married her American husband Tom since then.

Kirk's victory also secured a berth in the US Women's Open that has just started at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

"I can't put it into words. It's just a great feeling,” Kirk said.

"(It's taken) so much hard work and patience and I had a rough couple of years like 2015 and 2016.

"I've just got an amazing team behind me ... my husband has been 100% supportive the whole time.”

Kirk finished at 22-under, one shot clear of Ashleigh Buhai.

Sei Young Kim carded 9-under in the final round and finished third at 20-under.

This was after she started the day 20-under par, following a third-round effort of seven-under 65.

She nabbed six birdies in a final-round 70, but it did not bother her at all that she was still adrift of the coring record of 27-under.