Katie is our voice of reason

STRONG VOICE: Katie Noonan is leading the way for You're The Voice.

EUMUNDI'S supreme singer Katie Noonan believes the power of voice will bring about a positive change with domestic and family violence.

The Queensland Music Festival artistic director has put out a rallying cry for Noosa to unite with the rest of Australia musically and sing in their thousands.

She hopes the local community, school and professional choirs will come together for You're The Voice, which will culminate in a moving, mass rendition of John Farnham's powerful anthem.

The You're The Voice choral concert will take place during the Queensland Music Festival on Saturday, July 29 when Katie will sing her heart out alongside a star talent to be announced at Brisbane's South Bank Piazza.

Joining them via a livestream through the QMF website and social media channels will be thousands more men, women, boys and girls from every corner of Australia.

"Everyone has a voice and I'm calling on them to use it for good,” Katie said.

"Australia's domestic and family violence crisis is not an easy subject, of course, but a pertinent one that cannot be ignored.”

She said the iconic song of 30 years ago is more pertinent than ever.

"Sung through the filter of our domestic and family violence crisis, lyrics like 'this time we all can stand together, with the power to be powerful believing we can make it better' are incredibly apt.

"We all can stand together and commit to caring for each other. We can sing together for those whose voices have been silenced.”

To register to sing on this special occasion, visit qmf.org.au.