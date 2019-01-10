Model selling off her breast implants

Katie Price arrives at court where she is charged with being drunk in charge of a motor vehicle following her October 2018 arrest. Picture: John Stillwell/PA via AP

KATIE Price is selling her old knickers and breast implants in an attempt to raise cash to pay a $2300 driving fine.

Earlier today the 40-year-old was fined and banned from driving for a second time, but was unable to come up with the cash so is hoping to make millions by selling off her old stuff.

The mum-of-five, who used to be known as Jordan, has set up an Instagram account to sell a series of her personal items, including old knickers, bras and even the implants from when she went into the Big Brother UK house.

The implants are from when Katie Price went into the Big Brother house and were the biggest ones she has had. Picture: Backgrid Australia

Katie Price will also be selling other memorabilia. Picture: Backgrid Australia

The implants are the biggest ones she has ever had and will come with a special message from the former glamour model.

Price will be selling other memorabilia, which will be signed, in a bid to get her finances back on track and make a million.

The model, who was once married to Aussie singer Peter Andre, admitted driving while disqualified and without insurance with two of her children in the car after breaching a ban for speeding.

It came just two days after she denied being drunk at the wheel of her $133,000 pink Range Rover when it crashed in Woolwich, southeast London, in October last year.

Katie Price arrives at Crawley Magistrates Court. Picture: Andrew Matthews/PA via AP

She was given a $2300 total fine and banned from driving for three months from today - and will stand trial next month for the alleged drink-drive offence.

Price, who narrowly escaped bankruptcy last year, will have to settle the fine in 14 days after telling the court she was unable to pay.

Before being banned again, she had begged a judge not to ban her from the roads because it will cause "a lot of hardship" for her when she tries to visit her terminally ill mum, Amy.

The court was told she also told she needs to be able to ferry her son Harvey, who has Prader-Willi syndrome, to hospital for regular appointments.

Katie Price and Peter Andre in 2009.

Katie Price in 2010.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission