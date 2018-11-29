Katie Rose Cottage celebrates two years

IT WAS a very special birthday celebration recently as one local charity celebrated two years of service to the community.

Monday marked the date Katie Rose Cottage's charity licence came through in 2016 and as a thank-you to all their volunteers, earlier this month they held a joint Christmas and birthday lunch to commemorate their hard work.

Chairperson Carol Raye said nearly 100 people turned out and it was a fantastic way to bring the volunteers together.

"It was a way to celebrate and recognise all of the hard work of the 'vollies' who have put in all the hard work to get the charity and hospice up and running,” Ms Raye said.

The charity, which run a hospice facility in Doonan, have more than 200 volunteers who give their time at the hospice, in administration, personal care, gardening, in the warehouse and their op shops across the coast.

"The afternoon was a lovely way for our volunteers to meet each other because they don't always get to meet their colleges.”

Ms Raye also thanked the community for their continued support and donations as they look forward to next year.

"We are all very proud that the hospice is operating 24/7 and look forward to a new year with some exciting fundraising campaigns coming soon.”

Katie Rose Cottage provides day hospice care, outreach palliative care and counselling services as well as recently offering 24/7 end of life care for those in our community with a terminal illness.