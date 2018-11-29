Menu
Login
Nearly 100 Katie Rose Cottage volunteers recently celebrated the charity's second birthday.
Nearly 100 Katie Rose Cottage volunteers recently celebrated the charity's second birthday. Contributed
News

Katie Rose Cottage celebrates two years

by Caitlin Zerafa
29th Nov 2018 12:00 PM

IT WAS a very special birthday celebration recently as one local charity celebrated two years of service to the community.

Monday marked the date Katie Rose Cottage's charity licence came through in 2016 and as a thank-you to all their volunteers, earlier this month they held a joint Christmas and birthday lunch to commemorate their hard work.

Chairperson Carol Raye said nearly 100 people turned out and it was a fantastic way to bring the volunteers together.

"It was a way to celebrate and recognise all of the hard work of the 'vollies' who have put in all the hard work to get the charity and hospice up and running,” Ms Raye said.

The charity, which run a hospice facility in Doonan, have more than 200 volunteers who give their time at the hospice, in administration, personal care, gardening, in the warehouse and their op shops across the coast.

"The afternoon was a lovely way for our volunteers to meet each other because they don't always get to meet their colleges.”

Ms Raye also thanked the community for their continued support and donations as they look forward to next year.

"We are all very proud that the hospice is operating 24/7 and look forward to a new year with some exciting fundraising campaigns coming soon.”

Katie Rose Cottage provides day hospice care, outreach palliative care and counselling services as well as recently offering 24/7 end of life care for those in our community with a terminal illness.

birthday celebration chairty doonan hospice katie rose cottage volunteers
Noosa News

Top Stories

    Head off coast for a wild experience in Noosa park

    Head off coast for a wild experience in Noosa park

    News Noosa Park's off-coast wonders offers plenty to delight

    • 29th Nov 2018 2:00 PM
    Time for lighting up the canals

    Time for lighting up the canals

    News Flotilla at Noosa Waters

    Christmas rubbished as we let our recycling standards slip

    Christmas rubbished as we let our recycling standards slip

    News Noosa looks to smarten up for recycling

    Local Partners