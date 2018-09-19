Menu
EXPANDED CARE: Katie Rose Cottage Hospice CEO John Gabrielson and board chair Carol Raye.
Katie Rose Cottage Hospice open 24 hours

18th Sep 2018 11:48 AM

NOOSA's Katie Rose Cottage Hospice is now fully operational, taking patients 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Hospice CEO John Gabrielson said all three rooms in the hospice were occupied this week and other patients were already on a waiting list.

"We officially started on August 27 and stepped into it gently,” he said.

"It has been beautifully received and it's been a gentle start into the 24-7 provision of care for the terminally ill.”

He said getting the Doonan hospice to this stage had not been easy, but "it's been an amazing journey”.

"The right people and the right things have happened at the right time - just like it's meant to be.”

Mr Gabrielson said they recognised that attracting patients would not be an issue, the challenge would be managing the demand.

He said the hospice required additional personal care volunteers, particularly in the lead-up to Christmas, to help out for about five hours each week.

"We are looking for personal care volunteers ... nurses, retired nurses, AINs or PC, people who have strong foundational training in health care to help with the provision of care 24 hours a day.”

If you can help, contact Jane Woodrow on 5471 1468 or email janew@katierose cottage.org.au.

