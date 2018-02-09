Katie Rose Cottage says thank you to its volunteers

KATIE Rose Cottage charity director Carol Raye said the organisation wouldn't be what it is today without its selfless volunteers.

"There's not one person who works harder than another in our volunteer team,” Ms Raye said.

Last week, the Tewantin Noosa RSL hosted about 80 volunteers for an afternoon tea to thank them for their hard work during the last 12 months.

The RSL donated nibbles and use of its function room for the afternoon, an example of generosity Ms Raye said has been shown to the charity time and time again.

"The community have really supported us and come on board,” Ms Raye said.

Volunteer Tony Reynolds said he enjoys donating his time to make the cottage gardens come to life.

"When you retire, it's nice to put something back in the community,” he said.

"It's very enjoyable.”