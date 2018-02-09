Menu
Login
News

Katie Rose Cottage says thank you to its volunteers

Nina Mithcell, Thea Holmes, Jan Batty and Shirl Ward.
Nina Mithcell, Thea Holmes, Jan Batty and Shirl Ward. Amber Macpherson
by Amber Macpherson

KATIE Rose Cottage charity director Carol Raye said the organisation wouldn't be what it is today without its selfless volunteers.

"There's not one person who works harder than another in our volunteer team,” Ms Raye said.

Last week, the Tewantin Noosa RSL hosted about 80 volunteers for an afternoon tea to thank them for their hard work during the last 12 months.

The RSL donated nibbles and use of its function room for the afternoon, an example of generosity Ms Raye said has been shown to the charity time and time again.

"The community have really supported us and come on board,” Ms Raye said.

Volunteer Tony Reynolds said he enjoys donating his time to make the cottage gardens come to life.

"When you retire, it's nice to put something back in the community,” he said.

"It's very enjoyable.”

Topics:  katie rose cottage tewantin noosa rsl volunteers

Noosa News

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
We're now on a superhighway

We're now on a superhighway

Cooroy now part of world's longest single-state electric superhighway

Kindness key to Iris Hutton's 100-year-long life

LOVED: 100-year-old Iris Hutton (centre) with her children (from left) Judith Mackey, Carol Harris, Geoffrey Hutton, birthday girl Iris Hutton, Carol Harris, Judith Mackey and John Hutton.

Iris Hutton celebrated an incredible milestone - 100 years of life

Calls for fenced parks to curb dog attacks

IDEA: There have been calls for fenced off-leash areas with sections for small and big dogs.

Bulldog's owner admits attack on small dog was his fault

New look for Noosa Petbarn

JUST FOR PETS: Noosa Pet Barn Saloon groomer Amy Mitchell helps tame the fluff on this puppy.

Two and four-legged checked out the new look Petbarn

Local Partners