Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Katters
Katters
Politics

Katter’s budget wishlist for North Queensland

Caitlan Charles
by and Caitlan Charles
29th Sep 2020 11:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Bob Katter has issued a warning to the federal government to take his multimillion-dollar wishlist seriously ahead of the Budget.

The Member for Kennedy has included building up cattle numbers through micro-irrigation, Copperstring and roads on his list.

"I remind the Government that I have wielded great power in the parliament in the past and there hasn't been a comfortable majority in years so I would look at this wishlist very closely," Mr Katter said.

At the top is the Hughenden Irrigation Scheme, which he said was well on its way to being a micro-irrigation template that would roll out across mid-west towns on the Flinders River.

letterspromo

"The Federal Government must now commit to building cattle numbers back up and can do so through micro-irrigation schemes," he said.

"With irrigation at Normanton and the like we will double the cattle numbers and turn off rates, generating an additional $4-$5 billion to the cattle economy annually."

The MP has also tacked on the Copperstring transmission line from Mount Isa to Townsville to be allocated $330m; a new road corridor from Mareeba to Cairns; funding for planning of Hells Gates Dam associated projects to be provided; and market gardens for First Australians.

Originally published as Katter's budget wishlist for North Queensland

More Stories

bob katter katter australian party queensland election 2020

Just In

    Microsoft suffers major outage

    Microsoft suffers major outage
    • 29th Sep 2020 11:43 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Number of Queensland drivers busted over dodgy airbags

        Premium Content Number of Queensland drivers busted over dodgy airbags

        News Drivers who refuse to have their faulty Takata airbags replaced are having their car registration cancelled while others are warned they face the same consequence if...

        QLD urged to back NZ border bubble

        Premium Content QLD urged to back NZ border bubble

        News The big post-pandemic opportunity Qld could miss

        Teen armed with knife terrorises surf club patrons

        Premium Content Teen armed with knife terrorises surf club patrons

        Crime Benjamin Patterson faces court for terrorising patrons at Coast club

        Mum’s sneaky tactics to steal $2k from employer

        Premium Content Mum’s sneaky tactics to steal $2k from employer

        Crime A Coast mum was fired from her workplace of eight years after she stole over $2000...