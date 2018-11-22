Highest-paid female artist for 2018 named

Katy Perry has won bragging rights for 2018 after narrowly beating former rival Taylor Swift as the highest-paid woman in music of the year.

According to Forbes ' list, which covers pre-tax income from June 2017 to June 2018, Perry brought in $US83 million ($AU114 million) pretax thanks in large part to her Witness: The Tour. The star played roughly 80 shows and raked in $1 million ($AU1.4 million) each.

In addition, she somehow found time to act as a judge on American Idol. The outlet estimates she earned "north of $20 million ($AU27.5 million) for her troubles."

Swift, meanwhile, came in second place on the list, raking in $80 million (A$110 million). This was mostly due to her triumphant return to social media with the launch of her Reputation album. The new release sold roughly two million copies worldwide in its opening week alone.

Swift came in second — but with $110 million in her pocket, she’s probably fine. Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Forbes even notes that Swift may have edged Perry out had income from her Reputation Stadium Tour not fallen outside its scoring period.

Perry and Swift have been on good terms lately after the former sent Swift a wreath made of olive branches in May in an effort to end their longstanding feud.

For a while, the two pop stars would trade jabs by way of song lyrics and interviews. Now it seems things are quiet, but it's hard to imagine the accolade from Forbes will not ignite some old fire between the two.

Coming in at No. 3 on the list was Beyonce, who pulled in $US60 million ($AU82.5 million) followed by Pink with $US52 million ($AU71.5 million), Lady Gaga with $US50 million ($AU68.7 million), Jennifer Lopez, who made $US47 million ($AU64 million), and Rihanna with $US37.5 million ($AU51.5 million).

