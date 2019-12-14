Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Kayaker missing after Brisbane storm

by Cloe Read
14th Dec 2019 1:02 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

WATER Police and the rescue helicopter are currently searching for a man who is believed missing after being caught in a storm off Margate while kayaking on Friday afternoon.

Police say about 5.15pm a woman saw the man in the kayak about 1.6km offshore and as the storm came through, she could not see the man. 

Another witness reportedly saw the man on the kayak paddling furiously towards the shore and lost sight of him as the storm hit. 

Police are urging anyone with information to contact police. 

In a separate incident, a teenage boy was taken to Queensland Children's Hospital with minor abrasion after he became stuck in flood waters in East Brisbane on Mowbray Tce about 6.15pm.

More Stories

Show More
editors picks missing search and rescue storm water police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        London restaurateurs set their sights on Noosa

        premium_icon London restaurateurs set their sights on Noosa

        News When you’ve survived working alongside Gordon Ramsey, anything is possible ...

        No remorse: Councillor’s ridiculous comments seal jail fate

        premium_icon No remorse: Councillor’s ridiculous comments seal jail fate

        Crime Tears of a sexual abuse victim reliving trauma weren't shed in vain.

        WHAT’S HOT: Top 10 best events at Noosa Eat & Drink

        premium_icon WHAT’S HOT: Top 10 best events at Noosa Eat & Drink

        News The program boasts more than 70 events over four days so here are our top picks.

        SUPERCELL WARNING: Severe storm, giant hail to hit

        SUPERCELL WARNING: Severe storm, giant hail to hit

        Weather A supercell bringing giant hail and damaging winds is looming