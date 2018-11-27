New service dubbed ‘Netflix of sports’ launches

Australian bowler Billy Stanlake bowls during the T20 International match between Australia and South Africa, at Metricon Stadium, on the Gold Coast. Picture: AAP Image/Dave Hunt

A streaming service dubbed "the Netflix of sports" has launched today, with its boss promising it would fill "a gap" in the Australian market and revolutionise the way we stream sport this summer.

Kayo sports, which was the brainchild of Foxtel chief executive Patrick Delany, will offer live and on-demand video from more than 50 sports including cricket, rugby league, AFL, motorsport, basketball, tennis, and golf from Australia and abroad.

Users will even be able to watch up to four sports on a screen at once, or choose to view sports with "no spoilers".

The streaming service will go up against offerings from Netflix and Stan, which don't offer sports coverage, and Foxtel Now, which charges $4 more for sports access.

Kayo Sports chief executive Julian Ogrin said the new service was designed to plug a void in the market for Australian sports fans who wanted to access a huge range of sports in a convenient, stream-as-you-go manner.

"There's a gap in the Australian market for a really convenient sports service," Mr Ogrin said.

"This is unprecedented. We don't think there's anywhere in the world where you can have a service with over 50 sports available in one location."

Kayo’s multi-sport streaming service is designed for sports-loving Australians and allows users to split their screen to watch up to four different sports.

Kayo sports will stream live games, highlight packages, and news, as well as allowing users to stream post-match interviews and view statistics.

Users on smartphones will be able to stream two matches side-by-side in "SplitView," but those on larger screens will be able to see up to four sports at once using the feature.

Mr Ogrin said the technology had already been well received during its three weeks in beta testing, and the service had the potential to change the way sports fans follow their favourite pursuits.

"We believe we are redefining sports streaming in Australia," he said.

"Streaming is very much a fast-growing market - over 40 per cent of Australians have a streaming subscription service. We identified there was a real opportunity to bring in a convenience product just for sport."

Kayo sports is available today across multiple devices, including Apple and Google smartphones, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, and web browsers, and will launch on Telstra TV set-top boxes tomorrow. The service, at kayosports.com.au, will cost $25 monthly to access two streams at once or $35 to get it on three devices.

A full list of sports streamed through service is available here.